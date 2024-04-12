Roberto Cavalli, Italian Fashion Designer, Dead At 83

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died at 83 years old. According to the Italian news cooperative ANSA (per the Sun), Cavalli's cause of death was an illness. He is survived by six children: Cristiana and Tommaso with his first wife Silvanella Giannoni; Robert, Rachele, and Daniele with his second wife Eva Maria Duringer; and Giorgio with his girlfriend Sandra Nilsson. Giorgio was just born in March 2023.

Professionally, Cavalli's fashion career was a wildly successful one. His designs have been worn by stars such as Madonna and Charlize Theron. According to Women's Wear Daily, he often said "Excess is success."

More to come...