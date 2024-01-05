Stars We've Sadly Lost So Far In 2024
Each year, we take time to honor the iconic performers who are no longer with us. While the passing of every beloved artist, actor, or performer is a sad event, it's also an occasion to look back and celebrate their lives and their creative contributions. We may revisit personal memories of times when they touched our own lives as we watched them perform or give interviews. In this way, these legendary individuals' lives are inextricably bound to our own experiences.
As we learn about the legacies of these stars, we might also be driven to seek out previously unfamiliar films, music, or other creations that they participated in during their careers. These new experiences can enhance our appreciation of these individuals and prompt us to continue learning about their lives, both personally and professionally. We can also read the final posts these celebrities made and gain insight into what they were thinking about at the end of their lives.
In 2024, it didn't take long before we lost our first Hollywood legend. Join us to discover the careers and lives of notable celebrities who passed away this year.
Glynis Johns
Tony Award-winning actor Glynis Johns died on January 4, 2024. Johns' manager Mitch Clem reported that the 100-year-old actor died of natural causes. While Johns is famous for her role as suffragist Mrs. Banks in Disney's "Mary Poppins," her film and TV career stretches an impressive 61 years and includes 91 roles. On stage, Johns got an even earlier start, performing in her first role when she was 12. A year later, she had a pivotal role in "The Children's Hour." Decades later, in 1973, Johns won the Tony for Best Actress for her performance in "A Little Light Music." In the musical, Johns debuted the song "Send in the Clowns" to great acclaim.
While Johns' ancestors were actors for generations, she had ambitions to become a scientist. However, her plans were upended by World War II. Johns decided to put all her energy into acting, imbuing her performances with authenticity. Even if it wasn't her first career choice, Johns discovered she felt inseparable from the theater. "Acting is my highest form of intelligence, the time when I use the best part of my brain," she explained to The New York Times in 1973.
In her personal life, Johns married and divorced four times. She and her first husband, actor Anthony Forwood, had one son, Gareth Forwood, who died in 2007. Johns' grandson, screenwriter Thomas Forwood, has expressed pride in his grandmother's legacy and advocated for her to receive a damehood for her 100th birthday in September 2023.