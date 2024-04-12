Mindy Kaling's Post About Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Signals Unexpected Reconciliation

Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle met on the set of Meghan's show "Suits," with Mulroney acting as her stylist. The scandal that seemed to spark Meghan's distance from Mulroney was when Mulroney got publicly called out by influencer Sasha Exeter. After a private disagreement about posting online for the Black Lives Matter movement, Exeter shared a video on Instagram detailing her discussion with Mulroney — including when Mulroney said if Exeter told the media about their conversations, Mulroney would tell companies what Exeter had said, seemingly threatening to damage her career. "Textbook white privilege, really, in my personal opinion," Exeter said in her video.

Mulroney later apologized on Instagram. She said on her Instagram story in September 2020 that she and Meghan were still close: "Meghan and I are family," Mulroney said. "She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday. Tabloid culture is atrocious. ... Stop feeding into it" (via People). According to Page Six, anonymous sources said otherwise, feeling like Meghan and Mulroney had a falling out.

It's possible that any speculated drama is over, based on Mulroney defending Meghan in 2023 and commenting the heart on Mindy Kaling's Instagram post with Prince Harry. However, Mulroney has worked as a stylist for Kaling before, so she also could have been sharing the love for Kaling's outfit.