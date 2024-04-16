How Queen Camilla's Style Has Evolved Since Joining The Royal Family

Once regarded as the "most hated woman in Britain" by the British press, the redemption arc of Camilla, Queen Consort, has truly been a sight to behold. For years, Camilla's controversial relationship with King Charles III rendered her persona non grata among many royalists, who deemed her presence an affront to Princess Diana's memory. Camilla spent many years fighting hard to repair her reputation, namely by lending a voice to causes close to her heart, particularly violence against women. In time, the British public warmed to her, and she evolved into a royal before our eyes.

Camilla's life was never the same after meeting King Charles and the same can be said for her wardrobe. Her outfits are a world away from the slacker socialite aesthetic she embraced as a young woman. Appearing on "Lorraine" (via Express) in 2023, Camilla's former daughter-in-law, Sara Parker Bowles, discussed the secret to her style transformation. "I think she's having fun with it and I think that really shows," Bowles said. "It's evolved naturally — she is the perfect example of someone who's eased into their style and feels confident and sticks to what they know and I think that's a really good way to go."

Since joining the royal family, Camilla has had some iconic fashion moments. From the egregious ensembles of her early years to outfits fit for a queen, here's the lowdown on how Camilla's style has evolved since joining the royal family.