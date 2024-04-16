How Queen Camilla's Style Has Evolved Since Joining The Royal Family
Once regarded as the "most hated woman in Britain" by the British press, the redemption arc of Camilla, Queen Consort, has truly been a sight to behold. For years, Camilla's controversial relationship with King Charles III rendered her persona non grata among many royalists, who deemed her presence an affront to Princess Diana's memory. Camilla spent many years fighting hard to repair her reputation, namely by lending a voice to causes close to her heart, particularly violence against women. In time, the British public warmed to her, and she evolved into a royal before our eyes.
Camilla's life was never the same after meeting King Charles and the same can be said for her wardrobe. Her outfits are a world away from the slacker socialite aesthetic she embraced as a young woman. Appearing on "Lorraine" (via Express) in 2023, Camilla's former daughter-in-law, Sara Parker Bowles, discussed the secret to her style transformation. "I think she's having fun with it and I think that really shows," Bowles said. "It's evolved naturally — she is the perfect example of someone who's eased into their style and feels confident and sticks to what they know and I think that's a really good way to go."
Since joining the royal family, Camilla has had some iconic fashion moments. From the egregious ensembles of her early years to outfits fit for a queen, here's the lowdown on how Camilla's style has evolved since joining the royal family.
In her younger years, Queen Camilla was a shabby-chic society girl
Born into a wealthy family with aristocratic ties, Camilla, Queen Consort, lived a lavish life long before she ascended the throne. Prior to joining the royal family, Camilla was a socialite-about-town who had a reputation for being a party girl. Throughout the '60s and '70s, her lofty social status permitted her to attend galas and functions associated with the British upper class, but ever the rebel, her wardrobe deviated from what one might have expected from a silver-spoon socialite.
In 1972, the 25-year-old attended a polo match where she was spotted chatting to the future King Charles III, whom she had first set eyes on two years earlier. A far cry from the stylish queen consort she is today, she wore mismatched, rather unflattering clothing in her younger years. Characterized as a tomboy, the future queen favored blazers and oversized silhouettes that concealed her statuesque figure.
But men were drawn to her refreshingly idiosyncratic persona. "She could talk to boys about things that interested them," Carolyn Benson, a former student at Camilla's school divulged in the book "Game of Crowns: Elizabeth, Camilla, Kate, and the Throne" by Christopher Andersen. "She was never a girls' girl. She was always a boy's girl." Her unconventional approach to styling was matched only by her brazen personality — her first words to Charles were reportedly, "You know, sir, my great-grandmother was the mistress of your great-great-grandfather, so, how about it?" (via The Telegraph).
Queen Camilla once mimicked Princess Diana's revenge dress
Queen Camilla and Princess Diana's relationship was highly tumultuous. In 1989, Diana confronted Camilla over her affair with the erstwhile Prince Charles. According to a taped conversation Diana had with her biographer, Andrew Morton (via The Telegraph), Camilla appeared entitled to Charles and was unwavering in her desire to carry on with the affair. "She said to me: 'You've got everything you ever wanted. You've got all the men in the world fall in love with you and you've got two beautiful children, what more do you want?'" Diana recalled.
The acrimony between the pair escalated in the following years, with both women throwing shade via fashion. Infamously, Diana wore what has been dubbed her "revenge dress" during a visit to the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens in 1994. The figure-hugging LBD, which was paired with a pearl choker and black stilettos, seemingly served as a proverbial middle finger to Charles: That night, he had confessed to ITV that he did indeed cheat on Diana with Camilla.
The following year, Camilla put her own spin on Diana's revenge dress. Living up to her reputation as the supposedly villainous "other woman," Camilla appeared to copy her rival, wearing an off-the-shoulder black dress accessorized with a near-identical pearl choker and black stilettos. If this was indeed a shady homage to the people's princess, then it's hard to imagine a more blatant slight.
After marrying King Charles, Camilla's style became more formal
Queen Camilla and King Charles III's 2005 wedding was a highly controversial event. Many royalists were unhappy with Charles marrying the woman with whom he cheated on the late Princess Diana, while others lamented that Camilla wasn't queen material. This discord extended to the House of Windsor, with Queen Elizabeth II opting not to attend the legal marriage at the registry office. But Charles was resolute in his belief that Camilla ought to be treated like any other bride. Subsequently, he ensured that Camilla was photographed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in her wedding dress, just as Diana had done 24 years earlier. But while Princess Diana's wedding gown was majestic and remains iconic to this day, Camilla's was far more low-key. The bride wore a simple white dress under a matching coat, accessorized with a Philip Treacy hat.
Now officially a member of the royal family, Camilla was faced with the realization that she had to tone down her unconventional, carefree persona to fit into the arguably restrictive sensibilities of The Firm. "She likes to go out without any make-up," a friend bemoaned to the Daily Mail following the wedding. But from this moment on, presentation would be central to Camilla's image. Gone were the oversized blazers and make-up-free outings; in were formal, fitted dresses and pristine hair and makeup, taking the then-Duchess of Cornwall out of her comfort zone.
Camilla became queen of the fancy fascinators
Once a tomboy who appeared to give very little thought to her sartorial choices, Camilla, Queen Consort, began to experiment more with traditional aristocratic fashion after marrying King Charles III. Millinery is of utmost significance to regal women, and royal protocol dictates that they must wear hats or fascinators to official events.
Camilla has worn various fancy fascinators throughout the years, though she always puts her own signature spin on millinery. "Her choice of hats, often with a wide, swept-up brim, balances her height, which she wears with a jaunty slant of elegance," color analyst Cliff Bashforth told the Independent. At the 2012 Commonwealth Day Service, she wore a bright purple ensemble, complete with a matching hat. This purple coordinate would become a Commonwealth Day tradition for the queen consort. Also that year, she wore a space-themed fascinator to an RAF event, demonstrating a playful side to her personality.
According to body language expert Judi James, millinery also serves as a tool through which Camilla can connect with the general public, albeit unconsciously. Namely, she's often seen fidgeting with the brim of her hat. "The hat-touching allows Camilla to drop her head, meaning her natural tendency to look nervous and wary at the same time as lowering her own status a little is given an excuse that looks natural and believable," James told Express. "It signals to the public that she is worried about her hat, rather than suffering from some social anxiety."
Queen Camilla has stunned in elegant ballgowns
Though a young Queen Camilla would rarely be seen in a ballgown, her role within the royal family often necessitated that the erstwhile tomboy embrace her more feminine side.
In 2017, Camilla attended a gala for the British Asian Trust, which was set up by King Charles III a decade earlier to address social injustice in South Asia. For the star-studded event, she wore a flowy green velvet gown by Vivienne Westwood, accessorized with diamond earrings and an emerald necklace. Though green is one of Camilla's favorite colors, the dress was undoubtedly a deviation from her usual aesthetic. The rich velvet was more opulent than the fabrics she was hitherto known to adopt; after all, she appears much happier in wellies and cozy knits than in haute couture. Though her reign as queen consort was still some years away, she looked every bit the resplendent regal representative.
But the ensemble, as striking as it was, nonetheless captured the essence of Camilla's style, rather than stifling it. "Even in her eveningwear, the Queen Consort has always chosen simple styling — rather than sequins, frills, and fussy details ... because that fits in with her style personality," Cliff Bashforth told the Independent.
Casual shirtdresses became a wardrobe staple for Camilla
During the pandemic, Camilla, Queen Consort, reveled in casual clothes. "I've been very, very happy with my jeans," she told the BBC in 2020 (via The Sun). "It will be very hard to get out of them again." But soon, she found a comfy yet chic friend in the shirtdress, elegant iterations that have become a wardrobe staple for Camilla.
In 2021, Camilla met with women whose lives had been changed thanks to King Charles III's Prince's Trust charity. As part of the Brilliant Breakfast initiative, she wore a simple blue patterned shirtdress and matching cardigan as she sipped tea with the guests of honor. The twee outfit was giving grandma Zooey Deschanel — in a good way.
Speaking to Express, stylist Megan Watkins argued that Camilla favored the modest dress style because she likely feared overshadowing fellow attendees at events, a valid concern considering her decades-long status as an interloper in King Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. "The Queen obviously feels comfortable with these styles, which is certainly not a bad thing," Watkins explained. "Her dresses often have high-cut necklines and a slightly cinched waist which shows off her figure in a modest way, while the prints and colours she chooses are where she can express her personality." Considering the dress was worn while greeting inspirational women, it's understandable that she opted for an understated style that wouldn't draw attention away from the guests she was championing.
She embraced a modern wardrobe when she became queen
In 2022, Camilla was made Queen Consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Women's Wear Daily argued that she had clearly been preparing for the role for some time, with her demure wardrobe reflecting her dedication to projecting a rehabilitated public image.
That November, she attended her very first state banquet as queen consort, greeting the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa. For the occasion, she stunned in a blue gown with lace detailing by one of her favorite designers, Fiona Clare. For Clare, dressing the queen was a dream come true. "At the stage I am in my career, there have been many highlights, but the day I received a call from Jacqui Meakin – HRH The Duchess of Cornwall's dresser – was a jewel in the crown!" Clare told Hello! "I feel very proud to be one of her team and absolutely love creating for her, it is a wonderful feeling to see her in a photograph looking amazing."
As stunning as the look was, it was noticeably understated compared to many of the gowns worn by Queen Elizabeth during her long reign. At the 2011 state banquet for President Barack Obama, Elizabeth wore a grandiose gown with exquisite pearl detailing that matched her jewelry and crown. But by choosing a more subdued outfit for the occasion, Camilla was understandably not looking to steal the spotlight — rather, she complimented Charles — all while proving herself to be a modern queen.
Over the years, Camilla discovered which styles flattered her
There once was a time when Camilla, Queen Consort, was characterized as "frumpy" due to her tendency to sport unflattering clothing. But as noted in a 2023 Vogue profile, Camilla has come to realize which styles flatter her form. In doing so, she has found that simplicity is the key to her style. Subsequently, she eschews ritzy regalia in favor of a no-fuss wardrobe. "I did have some [press-on] nails, but I lost them all gardening yesterday," she told to the outlet.
Nevertheless, she still knows how to create a "wow" moment. Attending the state banquet in Berlin in March 2023, Camilla dazzled in a black evening dress by Bruce Oldfield, complete with shimmery silver detailing. "The drop waist elongates her body so it photographs well from many angles," stylist Annabel Hodin told The Telegraph. "And while a drop waist can be hard to wear when the dress is short, if there's plenty of length below the waist, it can be very flattering ... The neckline is perfect for her, neither too high nor low."
Wearing black was an unusual move for Camilla, who tends to favor a splash of muted color, but it signified her ever-evolving wardrobe since becoming queen consort.
Her experimentation with pastels harked back to Queen Elizabeth's wardrobe
During a visit to France in September 2023, Camilla, Queen Consort, seemed to channel Queen Elizabeth II who was famed for her love of pastel power suits. At the Elysée Palace in Paris, Camilla donned a soft lilac-pink suit and a matching feathered fascinator and even wore a string of pearls in an apparent homage to Elizabeth. The outfit was particularly reminiscent of the rosy ensemble the late queen wore during a visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory in 2020, one of her first major public appearances following her isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But while the late monarch was praised highly for her pink fits, the same cannot be said for Camilla.
The queen consort isn't one to don girly-girl regalia, usually opting for navy and forest greens. This stylistic choice reportedly reflects her desire to be portrayed as a calming presence, rather than an instigator of disharmony (as she had so often been portrayed in the tabloid press).
Subsequently, according to some critics, her experimentation with pastel tones didn't quite flatter the royal — namely due to her sun-kissed complexion. "The Queen looks good in navy, and she has worn the summer version of this shade on numerous occasions, which really suits her," fashion expert Miranda Holder told Express. "The pink-lilac colour Camilla is [wearing] today, despite being a cool, clear shade, doesn't suit Camilla quite as well, particularly with her lovely holiday tan!"
Queen Camilla has worked capes into her personal style
By 2024, Queen Camilla had settled into her role as queen consort. What's more, her style has evolved into something increasingly regal and refined. A notable addition to the queen's wardrobe is the cape, which she donned throughout her royal engagements in 2024. Though capes have a lengthy history within the aristocracy and can be seen in regal portraits as far back as the Elizabethan era, Camilla has put a modern spin on the garment, which has made an epic comeback in recent years.
Speaking to Tatler, royal designer Amanda Wakeley, whose capes Camilla has worn, enthused that the queen's trendy styling of said capes is symptomatic of the sartorial modernization of the monarchy, which has moved beyond the restrictive aristocratic styles of the past. "Her clothes are always well cut but have an ease about them, she looks comfortable yet regal while remaining approachable and real," Wakeley said. "She has definitely upped the glamour stakes which is befitting of her role as the Queen."
The garment became such an iconic look for Camilla that when a Barbie doll was made in her likeness, she too donned a cape. Presented with the doll, Camilla wore a royal blue dress under her black Amanda Wakeley cape, looking the epitome of chic. "You've taken about 50 years off my life — we should all have a Barbie," Camilla joked, per Sky News.