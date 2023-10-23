Camilla Parker Bowles Most Iconic Fashion Moments

In 2022, the late Queen Elizabeth II made headlines around the world when she announced that her daughter-in-law, Camilla Parker Bowles, would officially be known as the "queen consort" upon her ascension to the throne. Simply put, a "consort" is a term referring to the spouse of a monarch who, unlike their spouse, has no constitutional power. Although Camilla had been married to the heir to the British throne since 2005, the idea of "Queen Camilla" came as a shock to many, perhaps because of her dramatic road to royal marriage.

However, the matter was settled once and for all in 2023, when the invitations to King Charles III's coronation referred to his better half as "Queen Camilla." Despite the royal politics and drama that still surrounds her, a look back at Camilla's career in the spotlight shows that the new British queen has paid her dues. From attending charity galas, to movie premieres, to countless royal ceremonies, Camilla, Queen Consort has been a steady and dependable presence in the royal family for decades.

Not only did these years of service endear her to the late Queen Elizabeth II, but they have also given us the opportunity to witness the queen consort's style evolution. From a royal girlfriend in the 1990s to Charles' bride in the 2000s to today, as a mature and seasoned queen consort, Camilla has carved out her own brand of traditional, often unexpected, royal fashion.