The Step O.J. Simpson Reportedly Took To Ensure His Final Days Remained Private
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
From the time O.J. Simpson announced that he'd been diagnosed with cancer in a video shared to his X (formerly Twitter) account on May 30, 2023, he'd kept most details of his condition relatively private. In that initial statement, Simpson shared that he underwent treatment and stated, "It looks like I beat it. I'm happy about that." Unfortunately, it seems that Simpson's cancer was much more severe than he originally let on, something he reportedly wanted out of the public even in his final days.
One measure that Simpson implemented was a no-phone policy inside his master bedroom, according to TMZ. After he went under hospice care, the former NFL star reportedly could no longer get out of bed. As his loved ones ushered in to say their goodbyes, they were allegedly required to surrender their devices. The outlet reported that at least 30 people came to visit Simpson at the end of his life, so it's likely each followed these protocols. The football Hall-of-Famer apparently took things a step further to ensure much of his last days, likely his condition, appearance, and final words, remained strictly under wraps.
Simpson allegedly made all visitors sign nondisclosure agreements
O.J. Simpson issued one last update about his health on February 11, 2024. In the video, he thanked his supporters before adding, "I think I'm just about over it, and I'll be back on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks." However, friend John McKibben, owner of the Grape Street Cafe, Wine Bar & Cellar — a place Simpson would frequent — told People that Simpson appeared much less upbeat the last time he saw him at the start of March 2024. "He had a cane," McKibben explained in the April 12, 2024 chat. "His physical well-being was not the norm." Information such as this may have been a motivator for Simpson to have those closest to him sign nondisclosure agreements.
Unlike casual friends such as McKibben, NDAs were allegedly put in place for those closest to Simpson who visited his Las Vegas property leading up to his death on April 10, 2024, according to TMZ. This even included the hospice staff who were treating him and his four living children: Arnelle and Jason from his first wife, Marguerite Whitley, and Sydney and Justin, whom he shared with his murdered ex-wife, Nicole Brown.
Nondisclosure agreements didn't stop one source from telling TMZ that Simpson wanted to watch a golf tournament on television in his last days. It's unknown if that individual was ordered to sign the document. However, stories like this may trickle down for years from those who were not presented with an NDA.
Simpson seemingly didn't want people to know of his cancer hospitalizations
One significant detail that O.J. Simpson seemingly wanted to remain unknown was the level of medical care he had to receive in the six months leading to his demise. One insider revealed to TMZ that the "If I Did It" author had been admitted to the hospital multiple times. He allegedly had also been diagnosed with pneumonia, and as previously noted, his pal John McKibben had noticed O.J. had also begun relying on a cane.
Simpson reportedly was discharged from his final hospitalization just two weeks before he passed away. Despite earlier reports in February 2024 that Simpson had entered hospice care, which O.J. denied, the TMZ insider claimed it was only after his last hospital stay that the end-of-life care was enforced.
Like much of his time living with the illness, the sports commentator did not divulge his treatments or even his type of cancer. In the family's April 11, 2024, statement about Simpson's death via his Twitter profile, they also didn't specify this information, only confirming that he died from the disease, seemingly honoring his wishes.