The Step O.J. Simpson Reportedly Took To Ensure His Final Days Remained Private

O.J. Simpson issued one last update about his health on February 11, 2024. In the video, he thanked his supporters before adding, "I think I'm just about over it, and I'll be back on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks." However, friend John McKibben, owner of the Grape Street Cafe, Wine Bar & Cellar — a place Simpson would frequent — told People that Simpson appeared much less upbeat the last time he saw him at the start of March 2024. "He had a cane," McKibben explained in the April 12, 2024 chat. "His physical well-being was not the norm." Information such as this may have been a motivator for Simpson to have those closest to him sign nondisclosure agreements.

Unlike casual friends such as McKibben, NDAs were allegedly put in place for those closest to Simpson who visited his Las Vegas property leading up to his death on April 10, 2024, according to TMZ. This even included the hospice staff who were treating him and his four living children: Arnelle and Jason from his first wife, Marguerite Whitley, and Sydney and Justin, whom he shared with his murdered ex-wife, Nicole Brown.

Nondisclosure agreements didn't stop one source from telling TMZ that Simpson wanted to watch a golf tournament on television in his last days. It's unknown if that individual was ordered to sign the document. However, stories like this may trickle down for years from those who were not presented with an NDA.