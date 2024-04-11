Inside O.J. Simpson's Relationship With His 5 Children
When news broke that O.J. Simpson had died at the age of 76, it was his family who made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," the statement read. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."
While so much of O.J.'s life went on in the public eye, we don't hear quite so much about his children. From the sound of it, O.J. had a loving family who was there for him until the end.
The late football star was married twice in his life. In 1967, O.J. married Marguerite L. Whitley, and the pair had three children together. They called it quits in 1979, and O.J. went on to wed Nicole Brown Simpson six years later. O.J. and Nicole then had two children of their own. So, who are O.J. Simpson's kids, and what were his relationships with each of them like over the years? We've got all the details.
Arnelle Lorraine Simpson
O.J. Simpson and Marguerite L. Whitley welcomed their first child, Arnelle Simpson, in 1968. Throughout her life, Arnelle was supportive of her dad, even in dark times. At just 25, she took the stand at O.J.'s double-murder trial, where she tried to help prove her father's innocence.
Despite her support in his time of need, things weren't always picture perfect between O.J. and Arnelle. In 2008, O.J. was convicted on multiple counts, including armed robbery, and sent to prison until 2017. In 2012, it was reported that O.J. was frustrated with Arnelle for spending the entirety of his large NFL pension while he was behind bars, instead of paying his mortgage payments. A source claimed to the National Enquirer, "Her actions are really revenge against a father she felt abandoned his children long ago for a life of bad behavior and crazy antics ... She's come to realize he is selfish and self-centered." It seems, though, that they were able to work through whatever issues they may have had. In 2017, Arnelle spoke at O.J.'s parole hearing. "He's like my best friend and my rock. And as a family, we recognize he's not the perfect man. But he's clearly a man and a father who's done his best to behave in a way that speaks to his overall nature and character, which is always to be positive no matter what," she stated, per KPIX. In 2019, the AP reported Arnelle lived with her father.
Jason Simpson
Jason Simpson was born in April 1970, and has stayed out of the public eye for most of his life. Consequently, not much is known about the professional chef's life these days or his relationship with his late father. "There was a time when my dad was famous, and there was a time when he was infamous," he said on a 2021 episode of "The Food That Binds." "I know that when he was famous, I didn't want him around then because I didn't want him to take away from something I took very serious, which was cooking." Despite his best efforts to steer clear of the media's attention, Jason was brought into the public eye when O.J. Simpson was on trial for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.
Years later, investigator William C. Dear alleged Jason was responsible for the deaths of Nicole and Goldman, citing Jason's arrest record and mental health struggles. Despite Dear's allegations, Jason was never found to have been involved in the murders, and his father stuck up for him. "The theory is just one of a thousand regarding the murders, and the LAPD has fully investigated this and felt it has no merit," O.J. stated, per the National Enquirer.
Aaren Simpson
While some of O.J. Simpson's children stuck by him until the end and others kept their lives so private that his relationships with them remain unknown, he had one child who he never got a chance to watch grow up. O.J. and Marguerite L. Whitley had their third child, Aaren Simpson, in September 1977. Tragically, Aaren died before her second birthday.
By 1979, O.J. and Whitley were already facing hardship: their marriage had fallen apart. In August of that year, 1-year-old Aaren was found unresponsive in the swimming pool. She had fallen into the pool and proceeded to slip into a coma for the next few days. She ultimately died as a result of respiratory failure. Aaren's parents were estranged at this time, but they reunited on behalf of their late daughter. They had Aaren's funeral together and laid her to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, California.
Sydney Brooke Simpson
After the dissolution of his first marriage, O.J. Simpson married Nicole Brown Simpson in 1985. In October of that year, the couple welcomed their first child together, Sydney Brooke Simpson. In an interview with NBC's Katie Couric in 2004, O.J. shared that his daughter was getting ready for college. "She was accepted at virtually every school she applied to. And she picked a real fine, you know, northeastern university to attend," he said. The school in question was Boston University, where Sydney earned a sociology degree and graduated in 2010.
In the aforementioned interview, O.J. stated that he missed his late ex-wife Nicole the most when it came to raising Sydney, as she missed out on growing up with a mom. "Sometimes I feel that maybe I made a mistake by choosing not to get involved and bringing another woman into the house," he said. The NFL alum continued, "But fortunately for me, there's no usual piercings and no tattoos. And she's an honor student. And she got accepted to a real fine school. So, I got to think I'm ahead of the game." While O.J. spoke openly about his pride for his daughter, Sydney hasn't spoken to the media about much of anything. She was said to be so distraught over her mother's death in 1994 and the publicity that followed that she made a serious effort to steer clear of the public, even using an alias.
Justin Ryan Simpson
In August 1988, O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson welcomed their second child into the world. Justin Simpson was 5 years old, and his sister, Sydney, was just 8 when their mother was murdered. Consequently, in his interview with Katie Couric, which took place a decade after Nicole's tragic death, O.J. spoke about the kids who lost their mother so suddenly. "They're doing terrific. I mean, I couldn't be more proud of them," he said. Of Justin, he stated, "I've often said he's the finest kid I've ever known. ... He is well-liked."
The unique tragedy and media firestorm the children experienced in their youth caused them to seek out private lives. O.J. touched on this in his interview. "[Justin is] a remarkable kid in that even when he's got other things on his mind, he has a tendency to turn it inward," he said, before noting that Justin preferred to deal with his issues privately. It's clear, though, that despite the tragedy that plagued their lives, O.J. had faith in the strength of his relationship with his kids. When asked about whether or not Justin and Sydney might ever suspect that he had killed their mother, O.J. insisted he didn't give it much thought. "I know my kids know me. And if they did, I would have to deal with it at that time. I certainly don't waste time worrying about it," he said.