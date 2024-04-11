Inside O.J. Simpson's Relationship With His 5 Children

When news broke that O.J. Simpson had died at the age of 76, it was his family who made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," the statement read. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

While so much of O.J.'s life went on in the public eye, we don't hear quite so much about his children. From the sound of it, O.J. had a loving family who was there for him until the end.

The late football star was married twice in his life. In 1967, O.J. married Marguerite L. Whitley, and the pair had three children together. They called it quits in 1979, and O.J. went on to wed Nicole Brown Simpson six years later. O.J. and Nicole then had two children of their own. So, who are O.J. Simpson's kids, and what were his relationships with each of them like over the years? We've got all the details.