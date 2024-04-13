Prince George Looks Like His Dad's Clone In First Public Outing Since Mom Kate's Cancer News

Catherine, Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 via social media. In her pre-taped video announcement, Kate talked about her treatment and recovery, and the importance of reassuring her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. While Kate's plans to return to the spotlight are unclear, her husband William, Prince of Wales has been making appearances throughout the United Kingdom, and doing his part to keep up the spirits of his kids. When he headed to Birmingham, England, he brought 10-year-old Prince George with him. The future king of England shares a special relationship with his eldest son and was with him for his first public outing since his mom's cancer news.

On April 11, 2024, the two princes attended a soccer game at the Villa Park stadium to watch the Aston Villa team play in a quarter-final match. Prince William has long been a fan of what the British call football and has supported the Aston Villa Football Club since he was a schoolboy. In 2006, his appreciation for the game became even more official when he took on the role of president of The Football Association for England. He's since passed his love of the game on to his royal heir.

Along with sharing their appreciation for kicks and goals, father and son also share some pretty strong genes. Dressed in matching dark blue at the soccer match, Prince George looked every bit of Prince William's clone in both appearance and demeanor.