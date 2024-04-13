Prince George Looks Like His Dad's Clone In First Public Outing Since Mom Kate's Cancer News
Catherine, Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 via social media. In her pre-taped video announcement, Kate talked about her treatment and recovery, and the importance of reassuring her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. While Kate's plans to return to the spotlight are unclear, her husband William, Prince of Wales has been making appearances throughout the United Kingdom, and doing his part to keep up the spirits of his kids. When he headed to Birmingham, England, he brought 10-year-old Prince George with him. The future king of England shares a special relationship with his eldest son and was with him for his first public outing since his mom's cancer news.
On April 11, 2024, the two princes attended a soccer game at the Villa Park stadium to watch the Aston Villa team play in a quarter-final match. Prince William has long been a fan of what the British call football and has supported the Aston Villa Football Club since he was a schoolboy. In 2006, his appreciation for the game became even more official when he took on the role of president of The Football Association for England. He's since passed his love of the game on to his royal heir.
Along with sharing their appreciation for kicks and goals, father and son also share some pretty strong genes. Dressed in matching dark blue at the soccer match, Prince George looked every bit of Prince William's clone in both appearance and demeanor.
Prince George is a royal mini-me
When cheering side by side at soccer matches, it's easy to see the resemblance between William, Prince of Wales and his son, Prince George. In both April 2024 and April 2023, the royal duo attended Aston Villa Football Club games and were photographed with similar expressions and mannerisms throughout the game. When their team was in trouble, the two put their palms on their faces. When a goal was scored, they smiled and celebrated with the same look of glee. And when things got intense, they clapped their support with similar looks of concentration.
What really cements their look-alike status, though, is comparing photos of Prince William when he was similar in age to George. Father and son share the same rounded cheeks, chins, eyes, and sandy hair color. When the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a photo of George on his 10th birthday in July 2023, fans on Instagram were quick to point out the family resemblance. One commenter shared, "I love how much he looks like William," while another noted, "Prince George looks like his father when he was young!"
There's also a personality resemblance. When Prince William was 3 years old, his mom Princess Diana described him to ITN, saying, "He's not shy at all, and he's very polite." When Prince George was 3 years old, his father had a similar observation about his son, telling "Talk Vietnam," "George is a right little rascal sometimes. He keeps me on my toes. But he's a sweet boy."