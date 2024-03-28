Kate Middleton's Plans To Return To The Royal Spotlight Are More Unclear Than Ever

In the wake of Catherine, Princess of Wales sharing the news that she's been diagnosed with cancer, royal watchers and well-wishers have been speculating about when we may see her get back to her royal duties. But the day we could finally see Kate greeting the public again has now become even more unclear.

Ailsa Anderson, one of Queen Elizabeth II's former spokespeople, recently talked to People about the potential timeline of Kate's recovery, explaining Kate may not set an official date for when we may see her again. Instead, Anderson suggested royal watchers could see her back in the spotlight somewhat unexpectedly whenever she feels ready. Spotting Kate out and about won't necessarily mean she's ready to return to her royal duties, though — that will come down to her doctors.

Anderson's comments come amid some murky information about when fans can expect to see Kate officially out again. On March 22, Kensington Palace shared an update on her health but stopped short of confirming a date for her officially picking up her royal responsibilities. "The princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team," the official statement read (via Sky News). "She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."