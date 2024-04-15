The Internet Once Went Wild Over Sasha Obama's Real Name

Former first daughter Sasha Obama has maintained a relatively low profile since her family left the White House in January 2017. She doesn't appear to have any social media profiles and has not broken into the entertainment industry like her big sister, Malia Obama. This has made it difficult for people to learn more about her post-Washington D.C. life. However, one fact about Sasha that has been publicized but still seemingly remains a surprise to some is her first name.

She was born Natasha Marian Obama to Michelle and former President Barack Obama, which is one of many lesser known facts about Sasha. While this information was not commonly spoken about, Sasha has used her birth name on several occasions. During her 2016 summer job at Martha's Vineyard, where she worked at Nancy's Restaurant in Oak Bluffs preparing the establishment each day before opening, the youngest member of the Obama family went by her full birth name rather than the nickname she's best known by today. Still, when writer and podcaster, Ashley C. Ford, who goes by the Twitter handle @iSmashFizzle, shared Sasha's true identity the following year, the internet went wild.