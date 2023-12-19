The Stunning Transformation Of Sasha Obama

When Sasha Obama learned that her family might move to the White House, she wasn't exactly thrilled. Her parents tried to ease her and her sister Malia Obama into the idea of leaving their lives in Chicago behind to move to Washington, D.C. Michelle Obama told People that she and Barack Obama were trying to prepare them for the possible change. "Their anxiety has nothing to do with the White House; it has everything to do with what kids think about: 'If I have to go to a new school, will I make friends and what about my old friendships?'" she said. Barack flat-out admitted that Sasha and her sister were "not looking forward to moving."

"I'm sure that there's a part of them that says we won't be heartbroken if things don't work out," he said. Of course, things did work out, and Sasha found herself moving into the White House when she was just 7 years old.

Knowing their kids were still young and impressionable, Barack and Michelle tried to limit their appearances on the campaign trail. "[O]ur job, more than anything, is to make sure that in addition to monitoring whether or not they're feeling sad or neglected at all, that they're also not feeling special because their dad is running for president," Barack told People. Michelle agreed, saying that she wanted them to know that all the applause wasn't real life.