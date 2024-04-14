Jill Duggar Dillard Suffers Heartbreaking Loss Of Daughter Isla

This article contains discussion of child loss.

In an unexpected — and heartbreaking — new social media post, Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, announced a terrible personal loss on their Instagram accounts. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard," they wrote. Accompanying the announcement was a poignant photo of the couple cradling their tiny daughter, who was wrapped in a crocheted pink blanket.

Jill, a former star of "19 Kids & Counting," is the mother of three boys: Israel, who recently turned 9; Samuel, and Frederick, who will turn 7 and 2 in July. The new baby had been due in August 2024, indicating Jill was already in her second trimester at the time of the stillbirth; the post explained the baby had died in the womb. "From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn't wait to meet our baby," the Dillards wrote. "Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world."

The Dillards had not yet revealed Jill's pregnancy on social media, perhaps waiting for a special moment. However, the post Jill wrote just two weeks prior may have given a hint something was wrong. It featured a photo of a bird's nest with eggs, and Jill reflected on its message of springtime hope. Then she added, "When the storms of life come, and we feel forsaken, or things just don't make sense, we can remind ourselves of what God reminds his children...that he sees, he hears & he cares."