Thomas Markle Jr.'s Anti-Meghan Rants Have Royal Experts Calling For Content Crackdown

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, might have left royal life to escape the speculation and harassment from the British tabloids, but she's still getting trolled by attackers much closer to home. Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., has had harsh words for her for years, even going so far as to warn Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, not to marry her in the first place. (Per InTouch Weekly, he wrote the prince a letter in 2018 saying the union would be "the biggest mistake in royal wedding history.") Now, Thomas Jr. has upped the ante with his own YouTube and TikTok accounts that have even royal experts crying foul.

Thomas Jr. launched his TikTok in December 2023 and has been posting ever since. A few, like the one shown here, are mild jibes about the Sussexes' standing with the palace. Others take aim at Meghan's heartbreaking account of her past, slamming her claims of growing up in an unstable broken home with little money. Some are, quite literally, toilet humor. But the majority of the TikToks are vicious personal attacks on her appearance, marriage, sex life, new American Riviera Orchard brand launch and even Meghan's pregnancies. Thomas Jr. claims his sister was never pregnant, but used "moon bump" padding to fool the public.

The offensive posts prompted former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond to speak out; she told The Mirror, "To have your own flesh and blood lead the assault must feel like the ultimate betrayal for Meghan." The outlet agreed, going one step further to stop the posts.