Inside Salma Hayek's Lavish Life With Her Daughter Valentina
Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault live quite a lavish lifestyle. The actor is one of Hollywood's most notable names, with her resume including the 1995 movie "Desperado" and 2002's Oscar-winning "Frida," which Hayek starred in and produced. Her husband, fashion businessman François-Henri Pinault, is the CEO of Kering, which houses luxury brands such as Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. These lucrative careers have afforded Valentina an impressive portfolio as well.
She was voted number three on Electric Ride on Cars World's Richest Kids list, with an estimated net worth of $1.9 billion. The source of her wealth was primarily attributed to her future inheritance. Still, Hayek wants to ensure her daughter remains unpretentious. In December 2022, the Ventanarosa production company founder told Page Six that she gives Valentina and her stepchildren from Pinault's previous relationships mostly small, meaningful gifts during the holidays. Nevertheless, this has not stopped Valentina from reaping the benefits of her famous parents in other ways.
Valentina has been on multiple red carpets
Since Valentina Paloma Pinault was a small child, she has appeared on red carpets with her family. She was adorably dressed in a red dress during the 2011 Los Angeles premiere of "Puss in Boots." Three years later, she was once again present on the red carpet of a movie premiere wearing a gray and leopard print ensemble during the February 2014 Paris debut of "The Beauty and the Beast." And as a teenager, Valentina made headlines when she wore one of her mother's vintage pieces at the March 2023 Oscars.
During the event, the mother and daughter coordinated, with Hayek wearing a reddish-orange sequin Gucci gown that complimented Valentina's red Isaac Mizrahi dress. The moment was particularly special because Hayek previously wore the classic garment to the 1997 Fire & Ice Ball, which raised resources for the UCLA Revlon Breast Center. Celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray helped pull the dress from the archives for the star-studded evening.
Valentina has already been on the cover of Vogue Mexico
In April 2022, Valentina Paloma Pinault stunned on the cover of Vogue Mexico with her mom, Salma Hayek, which partially celebrated their ethnicity and bond. They both kept it simple, wearing matching brown Gucci logo looks. Speaking with the publication, Valentina explained her own unique style. "The truth is that when it comes to clothes, I love hers, but in general, I always wear what I like. I hardly pay attention to the brand. In general, I also like to combine and wear vintage pieces," the actor-in-the-making stated.
No matter what route Valentina takes career-wise, she seems to have enough resources to do so. Hayek has reportedly amassed a net worth of $200 million, while husband François-Henri Pinault has accumulated a reported $7 billion of his own net worth. Therefore, even with Hayek attempting to keep her grounded, Valentina lives quite the privileged life, filled with fashion shows and her festive quinceañera, which Hayek documented on Instagram in September 2022.