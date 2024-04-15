Inside Salma Hayek's Lavish Life With Her Daughter Valentina

Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault live quite a lavish lifestyle. The actor is one of Hollywood's most notable names, with her resume including the 1995 movie "Desperado" and 2002's Oscar-winning "Frida," which Hayek starred in and produced. Her husband, fashion businessman François-Henri Pinault, is the CEO of Kering, which houses luxury brands such as Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. These lucrative careers have afforded Valentina an impressive portfolio as well.

She was voted number three on Electric Ride on Cars World's Richest Kids list, with an estimated net worth of $1.9 billion. The source of her wealth was primarily attributed to her future inheritance. Still, Hayek wants to ensure her daughter remains unpretentious. In December 2022, the Ventanarosa production company founder told Page Six that she gives Valentina and her stepchildren from Pinault's previous relationships mostly small, meaningful gifts during the holidays. Nevertheless, this has not stopped Valentina from reaping the benefits of her famous parents in other ways.