All Of The Similarities Between Taylor Swift's Dad Scott And Travis Kelce's Mom Donna
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile relationship has a not-so-secret sauce. When the Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke to the Wall Street Journal, he shared that he and Taylor were well-aligned on two significant life values: their dedication towards their careers and their love for their families. "Everybody knows I'm a family guy," he explained. "Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley."
It's safe to say that their relationship also thrives on the fact that their families seem well-aligned in their values, too. Ever since Travis and Taylor's careers started, their parents have been right there to support them. Through the years, we've seen Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, frequent her concerts, and NFL mom, Donna Kelce, wholeheartedly cheer her sons at games. However, Scott and Donna don't just sit on the sidelines and watch their children thrive.
They go out of their way to ensure their fellow audience members feel comfortable. When the "Shake It Off" songstress took the stage in Sydney, her dad was spotted handing out sandwiches to concertgoers. A few months prior, he attended a Chiefs game around his daughter's birthday and gave his neighboring suite a sweet surprise by bringing her cake over. We similarly saw Donna's kindness when she gave out sandwiches at a live event for her sons' "New Heights" podcast in April 2024.
Scott Swift and Donna Kelce have felt similarly torn between two NFL teams
Scott Swift was a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles before his daughter, Taylor Swift, found love with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. It didn't take Scott too long to switch sides as he started showing up to Chiefs games donning their gear from head to toe. His loyalty to Travis' team seems to have transcended beyond the field because he wore a Chiefs lanyard when he watched Taylor perform in Argentina with her beau by his side.
The proud father was equally enthused when his daughter shouted out the team in a lyric change for "Karma" honoring her beau. When paparazzi caught Scott at an airport, they questioned his changing loyalties and he simply answered, "I'm a football fan — of all teams" (via Page Six). Donna Kelce probably related to Scott's struggles all too well because she had to watch Travis' Chiefs face off against his brother, Jason Kelce's Eagles, at the 2023 Super Bowl.
However, when she spoke to Today ahead of the showdown, she took an optimistic approach that shared Scott's sentiments. "I'm a true fan of football," she explained. "This is going to be so awesome. They've already got their first win under their belts, so this just going to be pure joy." The NFL mom wore her split loyalties as a badge of honor when she attended Super Bowl 2024 donning a jersey that was half Chiefs and half Eagles. To finish her outfit in style, she carried a bag with her boys' jersey numbers.
Both parents have raised their children with similar values
Without Donna Kelce and Scott Swift, their children may not have had the drive to achieve their wildest dreams. According to Today, Donna once encouraged all parents to raise children with unwavering self-confidence that wouldn't falter at the words of doubters. When Taylor Swift accepted her first Grammy award for Album Of The Year in 2008, she gave a heartfelt shoutout to her dad, Scott Swift, which aligned well with Donna's teachings, "This is for all those times that you said I could do whatever I wanted in life." (via People).
As Donna and Scott's children's careers have evolved, they have taken on different roles. While Donna seems happy to go by the moniker of "Mama Kelce," Scott struts around the Eras Tour backstage wearing a pass that says "Dad of Headliner." Both parents also seem equally supportive of Taylor and Travis' romance. When Taylor attended her NFL game in September, she happily spent the night by Donna's side.
However, when Today asked the NFL mom about her experience meeting the pop sensation, she simply asserted, "It was okay." In her son's WSJ profile, she clarified that she was trying to keep her true happiness about their relationship on the down low because it was relatively new at the time. "He's happier than I've seen him in a long time.... God bless him, he shot for the stars!" she gushed. While Scott has stayed tight-lipped, we've seen video proof that Travis has completely won him over.