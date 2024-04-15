All Of The Similarities Between Taylor Swift's Dad Scott And Travis Kelce's Mom Donna

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile relationship has a not-so-secret sauce. When the Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke to the Wall Street Journal, he shared that he and Taylor were well-aligned on two significant life values: their dedication towards their careers and their love for their families. "Everybody knows I'm a family guy," he explained. "Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley."

It's safe to say that their relationship also thrives on the fact that their families seem well-aligned in their values, too. Ever since Travis and Taylor's careers started, their parents have been right there to support them. Through the years, we've seen Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, frequent her concerts, and NFL mom, Donna Kelce, wholeheartedly cheer her sons at games. However, Scott and Donna don't just sit on the sidelines and watch their children thrive.

They go out of their way to ensure their fellow audience members feel comfortable. When the "Shake It Off" songstress took the stage in Sydney, her dad was spotted handing out sandwiches to concertgoers. A few months prior, he attended a Chiefs game around his daughter's birthday and gave his neighboring suite a sweet surprise by bringing her cake over. We similarly saw Donna's kindness when she gave out sandwiches at a live event for her sons' "New Heights" podcast in April 2024.