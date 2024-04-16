What HGTV's Kristin Leitheuser And Davina Thomasula Love Most About Each Other
HGTV's "Small Town Potential" is co-hosted by adorable real-life couple Davina Thomasula and Kristin Leitheuser. The show chronicles their real estate and renovation adventures as the lovable duo helps clients achieve their perfect homes in the Hudson Valley area of New York. The partners in both business and love discussed their careers and their relationship in an interview with HGTV. When asked what they love most about each other, Leitheuser and Thomasula gave reliably sweet answers. "Kristin is never afraid to tell the truth about anything," Thomasula said. "I always know I'll get an honest answer or opinion out of her."
Leitheuser, meanwhile, complimented how Thomasula brings positive energy wherever she goes. "People are just drawn to her spirit," Leitheuser gushed. "She can engage and find a commonality with anyone." The HGTV stars also talked about the process of making the show itself, with Thomasula acknowledging how fun it was while Leitheuser touched on the difficulties. She noted, "Getting there was at times a grind, but in the end, we always delivered a great product to our clients." Suffice it to say that these two will always bet on each other.
Thomasula met Leitheuser in a bar (and now she owns one)
In an interview with GLAAD, Davina Thomasula and Kristin Leitheuser opened up about the first time they ever crossed paths. Their meet-cute happened in a bar, while Leitheuser was with her basketball team, and Thomasula — who was friends with one of Leitheuser's teammates, per HGTV — was the bartender. Leitheuser had a very basic drink order, confirming, "I played it safe, yes, I asked for a Guinness" (referring to the world-famous Irish beer brand). "She asked for the Guinness, and that was it," Thomasula added. Both women then joked, "Good old Guinness!"
A bar brought the "Small Town Potential" stars together and funnily enough, Thomasula now co-owns one that could hypothetically foster its own meet-cutes in the future. Goodnight Kenny is in Poughkeepsie, New York, and according to the Poughkeepsie Journal, Thomasula co-owns it with Megan Giometti. The bar is named after Thomasula's father. She told HGTV it was a longtime goal of hers to own a bar, explaining, "As a musician who plays at night, my dad loves to nap during the day. Goodnight Kenny is what we scream to him every time he goes for a nap." In their GLAAD interview, Leitheuser also noted that Thomasula opening her bar was something they wanted to do after moving to Hudson Valley from "the big city."
Small Town Potential is a first for HGTV
Similar to how Chelsea and Cole DeBoer got their HGTV dream job with an Instagram DM, social media was what started Davina Thomasula and Kristin Leitheuser's journey on the network too. The couple wasn't trying for a show, but Thomasula and Leitheuser's posts documenting their own home renovation ultimately got them one, as they detailed in a joint interview with Today.
During their chat with GLAAD, the interviewer brought up "Bargain Block," which is another HGTV show featuring an LGBTQ+ couple as co-hosts (Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas). When asked how it felt to be part of bringing more inclusivity to the genre, Thomasula called it "a big responsibility" but confirmed that it was vital to "stay visible." She added, "You know, whatever the dynamic is, whoever you love, however you love. Being visible and just being out there is something that's important. It creates awareness and, yeah, that's really important to us."
Similarly, Thomasula and Leitheuser confessed to Today that being the first HGTV show hosted by two LGBTQ+ women comes with immense pressure. Thomasula spoke about "[being] visible and [creating] awareness" once more, with Leitheuser understanding the significance of their gig. Leitheuser added, "We're here for it man, what a position to be in."