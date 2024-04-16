What HGTV's Kristin Leitheuser And Davina Thomasula Love Most About Each Other

HGTV's "Small Town Potential" is co-hosted by adorable real-life couple Davina Thomasula and Kristin Leitheuser. The show chronicles their real estate and renovation adventures as the lovable duo helps clients achieve their perfect homes in the Hudson Valley area of New York. The partners in both business and love discussed their careers and their relationship in an interview with HGTV. When asked what they love most about each other, Leitheuser and Thomasula gave reliably sweet answers. "Kristin is never afraid to tell the truth about anything," Thomasula said. "I always know I'll get an honest answer or opinion out of her."

Leitheuser, meanwhile, complimented how Thomasula brings positive energy wherever she goes. "People are just drawn to her spirit," Leitheuser gushed. "She can engage and find a commonality with anyone." The HGTV stars also talked about the process of making the show itself, with Thomasula acknowledging how fun it was while Leitheuser touched on the difficulties. She noted, "Getting there was at times a grind, but in the end, we always delivered a great product to our clients." Suffice it to say that these two will always bet on each other.