Melania's Ex-Aide Doesn't Hold Back On Former First Lady As Trump Hush Money Trial Begins

Over a year ago, Donald Trump was indicted on criminal charges, making him the first U.S. president in such a position. Now that the trial for one of his four criminal cases has started, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, former advisor to Melania Trump, is one of many taking to social media to comment. The day before the trial began, Wolkoff took to X, formerly Twitter, to give her opinion on Melania's feelings about what Donald did or didn't do with Stormy Daniels. At the center of the trial is Daniels, the adult film star who allegedly had an affair with Donald and received subsequent "hush money" payments before the 2016 election. In all of his criminal cases, Donald has pleaded not guilty, and he's long denied having had any relationship with Daniels.

From Wolkoff's perspective, it seems that Melania isn't bothered by what Donald may have done. In one post, Wolkoff wrote that after Daniels' interview on "60 Minutes" in March 2018, Melania didn't want to talk about her husband, but instead: "Melania wanted me to know that 'Annie Leibovitz was photographing the 'Porn-Hooker' {Stormy} for Vogue,' ... That's Melania."

A few hours later, Wolkoff posted a picture of Melania looking steely-eyed, writing: "Believe me, she knows ... She and he [Donald] are one in the same." What exactly Wolkoff thinks Melania knows regarding Donald's trial and other allegations isn't clear, but it certainly doesn't seem like it's anything good.