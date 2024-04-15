Melania's Ex-Aide Doesn't Hold Back On Former First Lady As Trump Hush Money Trial Begins
Over a year ago, Donald Trump was indicted on criminal charges, making him the first U.S. president in such a position. Now that the trial for one of his four criminal cases has started, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, former advisor to Melania Trump, is one of many taking to social media to comment. The day before the trial began, Wolkoff took to X, formerly Twitter, to give her opinion on Melania's feelings about what Donald did or didn't do with Stormy Daniels. At the center of the trial is Daniels, the adult film star who allegedly had an affair with Donald and received subsequent "hush money" payments before the 2016 election. In all of his criminal cases, Donald has pleaded not guilty, and he's long denied having had any relationship with Daniels.
From Wolkoff's perspective, it seems that Melania isn't bothered by what Donald may have done. In one post, Wolkoff wrote that after Daniels' interview on "60 Minutes" in March 2018, Melania didn't want to talk about her husband, but instead: "Melania wanted me to know that 'Annie Leibovitz was photographing the 'Porn-Hooker' {Stormy} for Vogue,' ... That's Melania."
A few hours later, Wolkoff posted a picture of Melania looking steely-eyed, writing: "Believe me, she knows ... She and he [Donald] are one in the same." What exactly Wolkoff thinks Melania knows regarding Donald's trial and other allegations isn't clear, but it certainly doesn't seem like it's anything good.
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff feels that Melania and Donald are a united front
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who has made bold accusations against Melania before, also included a clip of Donald Trump being asked if he planned to testify in the hush money trial — which he said he would. In her comment on the clip, Wolkoff said, "Donald & Melania Trump are on the same page. Unless someone else was in the room where it happened, and no one else could ever prove otherwise, don't ever admit to it. You bet I pressed record."
Again, it isn't clear what Wolkoff is referring to or what she could've recorded or heard about in convos between Donald and Melania. But the timing of Wolkoff's posts on the eve of Donald's first criminal trial seems to suggest that it has to do with his alleged misdeeds regarding Stormy Daniels. Wolkoff has already written about behind-the-scenes drama with the Trumps in her book "Melania and Me: The Rise & Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady." Wolkoff worked for Melania; among other things, she helped organize Donald's inauguration celebrations. Those celebrations were later investigated to determine how the money was raised and spent. Wolkoff said she was blamed for the inauguration's financial irregularities.
Melania hasn't commented much on Donald's criminal cases or alleged affairs over the years. When asked in 2018 by ABC News about the affair speculation, Melania said, "It is not concern and focus of mine."