What Has Sara Gilbert Been Up To?

Sara Gilbert has been famous since she was a child. Born into a Hollywood family — her grandfather created the iconic sitcom "The Honeymooners," while her brother and sister starred on "Little House on the Prairie" — it was only natural that Gilbert would dip a toe in the show business waters. As she explained to Deadline, from an early age, she was jealous of the attention that everyone else got. "I wanted in on that. I also just had this overwhelming sense that I was supposed to be an actor; like, I just knew it," she said.

Fame found Gilbert when she landed the role of Darlene on "Roseanne," the iconic 1990s sitcom starring Roseanne Barr. It made Gilbert a star, which she told Deadline wasn't all that difficult compared to the struggles that some other child stars experience. "The only weird thing about being a famous teenager was that it's a really strong juxtaposition between the adoration and attention, and the normal feelings of loneliness and isolation that can come with being a teenager," she said.

After "Roseanne" ended, Gilbert's show business career kept on trucking. However, when "Roseanne" returned to television in 2017, Gilbert ended up on quite the roller-coaster. She's continued acting in both film and television, worked in front of and behind the camera on various projects, left her long-running talk show, experienced some significant family drama, and much more. It's unclear if she ever gets to rest, but it is clear that Sara Gilbert has been up to quite a lot.