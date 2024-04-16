Hallmark's Alexa And Carlos PenaVega Share Heartbreaking Pregnancy Loss Of Daughter Indy

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega announced in November 2023 that they were getting ready to welcome a new addition to their family, and couldn't be more excited. "Thank God we love adventures," the celebrity couple enthused in a joint Instagram statement. "Oh baby here we come! Número cuatro." The PenaVegas have been married since January 2014, gradually transferring their aspirational off-screen relationship into swoon-worthy onscreen romances by appearing together in Hallmark movies like "Enchanted Christmas" and the hit "Picture Perfect Mysteries" franchise.

On April 15, 2024, Alexa and Carlos, who abruptly moved to Tennessee due to escalating issues with her pregnancy, shared the heartbreaking news that their fourth child was stillborn. In another joint Instagram post, the couple confirmed, "After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter 'Indy' was born at rest." The Hallmark stars are already parents to two sons, Ocean and Kingston, and a daughter named Rio. Indy was due to join the family at the end of April. "We can't understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers," the PenaVegas acknowledged. "Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. [...] We love you."