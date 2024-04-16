Hallmark's Alexa And Carlos PenaVega Share Heartbreaking Pregnancy Loss Of Daughter Indy
Alexa and Carlos PenaVega announced in November 2023 that they were getting ready to welcome a new addition to their family, and couldn't be more excited. "Thank God we love adventures," the celebrity couple enthused in a joint Instagram statement. "Oh baby here we come! Número cuatro." The PenaVegas have been married since January 2014, gradually transferring their aspirational off-screen relationship into swoon-worthy onscreen romances by appearing together in Hallmark movies like "Enchanted Christmas" and the hit "Picture Perfect Mysteries" franchise.
On April 15, 2024, Alexa and Carlos, who abruptly moved to Tennessee due to escalating issues with her pregnancy, shared the heartbreaking news that their fourth child was stillborn. In another joint Instagram post, the couple confirmed, "After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter 'Indy' was born at rest." The Hallmark stars are already parents to two sons, Ocean and Kingston, and a daughter named Rio. Indy was due to join the family at the end of April. "We can't understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers," the PenaVegas acknowledged. "Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. [...] We love you."
Alexa had issues throughout her pregnancy
Alexa and Carlos PenaVega were thrilled about the impending birth of their fourth child, but the pregnancy itself had plenty of ups and downs. In a series of vlogs posted to the couple's "La Vida PenaVega" YouTube channel, Alexa revealed that she had been experiencing increasing difficulties with the pregnancy, starting with intense morning sickness and followed by a frightening tear. On March 18, 2024, the "Spy Kids" star posted a vlog on Instagram from the hospital, having experienced a partial separation of the placenta and uterus. She seemed to be in good spirits.
Indeed, when the actor was released, mom and baby were doing fine, as Alexa shared on a March 27 episode of "The Unplanned Podcast." At the time, she was 32 weeks along and hoped to make it to at least 37 weeks. Sadly, she was at the 34-week mark when Indy was born. "Grief has come to us in waves," Alexa and Carlos confessed on Instagram. "Moments of feeling absolutely gutted [...] then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her. [...] We [...] can't wait to see how many other lives you change." Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.