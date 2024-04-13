Why Hallmark's Alexa And Carlos PenaVega Made The Abrupt Move To Tennessee

Sometimes, the universe sends us important messages through gut feelings and impulse decisions — such was the case for Hallmark stars Alexa and Carlos PenaVega when they made an overnight dash from their mid-renovation catamaran in south Florida to Tennessee. Although they didn't initially know what compelled them to make the abrupt move, the truth revealed itself to the young family within a matter of weeks.

In an Instagram post from March 15, 2024, Carlos explained that he and his former "Spy Kids" star wife felt the urge to ditch their tropical boat life on the night of December 29, 2023. Packing their three children (and a pregnant Alexa) into the car, the family embarked on the arduous 12-hour journey to Tennessee overnight. "What was happening?" Carlos wrote. "We were so confused."

After new health complications quickly turned Alexa's fourth pregnancy into her most difficult, the underlying reasons behind the PenaVegas' overnight move were made clear. Not only did their move make them closer to friends and family, but it also provided a calm, stable environment for Alexa to work through her terrifying pregnancy complications.