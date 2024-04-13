Why Hallmark's Alexa And Carlos PenaVega Made The Abrupt Move To Tennessee
Sometimes, the universe sends us important messages through gut feelings and impulse decisions — such was the case for Hallmark stars Alexa and Carlos PenaVega when they made an overnight dash from their mid-renovation catamaran in south Florida to Tennessee. Although they didn't initially know what compelled them to make the abrupt move, the truth revealed itself to the young family within a matter of weeks.
In an Instagram post from March 15, 2024, Carlos explained that he and his former "Spy Kids" star wife felt the urge to ditch their tropical boat life on the night of December 29, 2023. Packing their three children (and a pregnant Alexa) into the car, the family embarked on the arduous 12-hour journey to Tennessee overnight. "What was happening?" Carlos wrote. "We were so confused."
After new health complications quickly turned Alexa's fourth pregnancy into her most difficult, the underlying reasons behind the PenaVegas' overnight move were made clear. Not only did their move make them closer to friends and family, but it also provided a calm, stable environment for Alexa to work through her terrifying pregnancy complications.
Alexa PenaVega experienced a harrowing health scare weeks after moving
Weeks after making a mad dash to Tennessee in the middle of the night, "Love at Sea" star Alexa PenaVega experienced something no mother wants to face in the middle of a pregnancy: abrupt, excessive bleeding. In an Instagram vlog published on March 18, 2024, PenaVega recalled waking up early in the morning to use the bathroom and being shocked by seeing blood and other liquids, prompting the family to make an emergency trip to the hospital.
PenaVega was diagnosed with a placental abruption, a rare condition in which the placenta partially tears away from the uterine wall. Adding to the family's fear was the fact that PenaVega couldn't feel her normally fidgety baby moving on the way to the ER. Luckily, the baby started kicking before they made it to the hospital, PenaVega's water didn't break as she initially suspected, and her pregnancy was deemed low-risk by her medical team.
As harrowing as the night was for the young family, PenaVega said she had plenty to be grateful for — namely, her recent move to Tennessee. "I just laugh at God's timing," PenaVega said in her March vlog. "Arriving here and literally within two weeks experiencing this, I can't imagine what would've happened had we been on the boat or in the middle of the Bahamas or on some island. Thank God we were here and getting the care that I'm getting. I'm so thankful."
A serendipitous last-minute house availability reaffirmed the young family's overnight move
Between raising a young family, juggling professional endeavors, dealing with pregnancy scares, and making an overnight move from Florida, Carlos and Alexa PenaVega have had huge marriage struggles to overcome. Still, as tumultuous as life has been for the young family over the past few years, they've also had incredibly good fortune — like, the couple explained on Instagram, finding an available house within hours of relocating to Tennessee.
"Some friends of ours who moved from Maui were living [in Tennessee], and their parents' house just happened to be available last minute," Carlos explained in his March 15 Instagram post announcing their move. We were welcomed with open arms and a gorgeous place to stay." The Big Time Rush star said he and Alexa decided to list their passion project catamaran and permanently settle into their new—albeit furniture-less—house.
Yet, despite all the twists and turns they've navigated, Carlos wrote, "Even in the confusion and with so many questions... we cannot wait for this new season with our growing familia. The peace and confirmation we receive daily has been unlike anything we have ever felt before." Indeed, we have no doubt that these experiences will only strengthen Carlos and Alexa PenaVega's relationship for the better.