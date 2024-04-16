What Only True Hallmark Fans Know About Casey Deidrick

Actor Casey Deidrick had us swooning over his fluffy beard in both "Wedding Season" and "A Very Merry Bridesmaid" on the Hallmark Channel, and captivated us as Max in the hit series "In the Dark." When he first started appearing on television in 2009, the California native did guest spots on "Wizards of Waverly Place," "Glee," and "90210," before landing his long-term, and most famous role to date, on the daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives."

Deidrick played Chad DiMera from 2009 to 2013, across more than 300 episodes, establishing him as a soap stalwart. Anyone who's seen the impressively buff actor shirtless over the last few years knows he's really into fitness, and Deidrick carves out those muscles with CrossFit training, as well as practicing Muay-Thai and Jit-Jitsu. One quick look at his Instagram confirms that he's also a fan of the great outdoors and having adventures all over the world.

There are a couple more things to know about Deidrick, though, if you want to be a true Hallmark fan who goes all-in on the actors portraying your favorite romantic leads. In fact, pre-Hallmark and even pre-beard the multi-talented star was a big-time skateboarder as well as one heck of a heavy metal singer.