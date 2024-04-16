What Only True Hallmark Fans Know About Casey Deidrick
Actor Casey Deidrick had us swooning over his fluffy beard in both "Wedding Season" and "A Very Merry Bridesmaid" on the Hallmark Channel, and captivated us as Max in the hit series "In the Dark." When he first started appearing on television in 2009, the California native did guest spots on "Wizards of Waverly Place," "Glee," and "90210," before landing his long-term, and most famous role to date, on the daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives."
Deidrick played Chad DiMera from 2009 to 2013, across more than 300 episodes, establishing him as a soap stalwart. Anyone who's seen the impressively buff actor shirtless over the last few years knows he's really into fitness, and Deidrick carves out those muscles with CrossFit training, as well as practicing Muay-Thai and Jit-Jitsu. One quick look at his Instagram confirms that he's also a fan of the great outdoors and having adventures all over the world.
There are a couple more things to know about Deidrick, though, if you want to be a true Hallmark fan who goes all-in on the actors portraying your favorite romantic leads. In fact, pre-Hallmark and even pre-beard the multi-talented star was a big-time skateboarder as well as one heck of a heavy metal singer.
He once competed as a pro skateboarder
Sure, Casey Deidrick dabbled in acting when he was in high school, but it was the Hallmark star's love of skateboarding that got him through some tough moments, including his parents' divorce. Shuffling between Colorado and California, the actor confessed to NKD Mag, "One of the first things I think to really help me get through going between my parents' houses was skateboarding. A lot of people in high school have their sports or arts groups, mine was skateboarding."
Flipping his board and grinding on railings wasn't just a fun hobby, though. Deidrick became so adept at skating that when he was 17, AIRO Skateboards signed on to sponsor the talented teen. Deidrick subsequently competed in the 2004 Vans World Amateur Competition, placing in the top 20 despite a debilitating ankle sprain. The "Days" alum's skateboarding career, however, sadly went off the rails after one too many injuries.
"It got to the point where I was getting hurt every time I went out," he admitted to TV Tango, with Deidrick citing one particular incident where he landed in the hospital with a head wound. The actor knew it was time to pick an alternate path, and ultimately decided performing was a safer vocation. The "Teen Wolf" cast member confessed, though, that he hasn't completely given up kickflips, confirming, "I'll always be a skateboarder at heart."
The actor is also a bit of a headbanger
We already know how good Casey Deidrick looks in front of a camera, but he's just as cool if not even cooler behind a microphone. You won't hear him crooning a soft melody or hitting the high notes, though — the "Eye Candy" star is all about the hard stuff. "I have a passion for heavy metal music," Deidrick proudly informed TV Tango, sharing that it's always been his go-to music genre.
The star has been a vocalist for several bands over the years and has played in clubs throughout southern California. While he pursued his career in acting, Deidrick also fronted the bands And Still I Rise and A Dreadful Fall, which found him co-mingling his two artistic interests. And Still I Rise also featured his fellow cast member on "Days of Our Lives," Hallmark star Chandler Massey.
You'll definitely notice Deidrick's good looks when he's in heavy metal mode, but you probably wouldn't recognize his voice. He's usually the one who keeps the mic close to his mouth, with his vocals pitched low and growly. "I know it's crazy and people are like, 'I don't understand a word he's saying — or screaming,'" the "Driven" actor asserted. "But I love it and I will always love it."