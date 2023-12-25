What The Cast Of Teen Wolf Looks Like Today

Back in the 2010s, "Teen Wolf" held us all under its spell. Along with "Gossip Girl," "Pretty Little Liars," and "The Vampire Diaries," it was up there with the biggest cult teen shows of the generation.

The show, which premiered on MTV in 2011, followed Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), an average teenaged boy by day and werewolf by night. To make matters more complicated, he soon develops a crush on Allison (Crystal Reed), a new girl in town whose father just so happens to be an infamous werewolf hunter. The show also starred Dylan O'Brien, Holland Roden, and Shelley Hennig as Scott's friends, Stiles, Lydia, and Malia. Other recognizable faces in the show included Tyler Hoechlin, who went on to play Superman, and Seth Gilliam, who found fame on "The Walking Dead."

At the height of "Teen Wolf," its cast were some of the biggest stars around — but where are they today? While some have gone on to star in even bigger projects, others have drifted out of the spotlight. Let's take a look at what the cast of "Teen Wolf" looks like today.