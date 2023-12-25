What The Cast Of Teen Wolf Looks Like Today
Back in the 2010s, "Teen Wolf" held us all under its spell. Along with "Gossip Girl," "Pretty Little Liars," and "The Vampire Diaries," it was up there with the biggest cult teen shows of the generation.
The show, which premiered on MTV in 2011, followed Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), an average teenaged boy by day and werewolf by night. To make matters more complicated, he soon develops a crush on Allison (Crystal Reed), a new girl in town whose father just so happens to be an infamous werewolf hunter. The show also starred Dylan O'Brien, Holland Roden, and Shelley Hennig as Scott's friends, Stiles, Lydia, and Malia. Other recognizable faces in the show included Tyler Hoechlin, who went on to play Superman, and Seth Gilliam, who found fame on "The Walking Dead."
At the height of "Teen Wolf," its cast were some of the biggest stars around — but where are they today? While some have gone on to star in even bigger projects, others have drifted out of the spotlight. Let's take a look at what the cast of "Teen Wolf" looks like today.
Tyler Posey has been doing more acting along with launching a music career
Tyler Posey starred as Scott McCall, the teen wolf himself. When the show began, Posey was already a pretty well-known child actor, having appeared in projects like "Maid in Manhattan" and "Lincoln Heights." Posey played Scott from the age of 20 to 26. Since the show's final episode in 2017, Posey has continued acting, taking on roles in "Jane the Virgin," "Sherwood," and "Brut Force" to name a few.
However, his biggest claim to fame these days is his music career. He released his first solo album, "Drugs," in 2021, and his second, "UNRAVEL," in 2023. "I want to do the Jared Leto thing by pushing both acting and music to the forefront of what I do," Posey said to NME in 2021 of his career. Posey has also learned more about his sexuality over the years. After he began dating musician Phem, he embraced being queer. "She's helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I'm sexually fluid," he said. The pair are now married as of 2023 — "she's the real deal," he told People.
Holland Roden has been busy with numerous acting roles and a new podcast
Holland Roden played Lydia Martin, a friend of Scott, who is bitten in Season 1 and becomes a Banshee. Roden had previously had a few small TV roles in shows like "Lost," "Weeds," and "Criminal Minds," but "Teen Wolf" was her big break. Since the show's final season, she has starred in "Classified," "Mayans M.C.," and "The Re-Education of Molly Singer."
Although her career has been pretty successful, she's yet to find a project quite like "Teen Wolf." "I've done other shows, it is not the same," she confessed to The Nerds of Color in 2023. "And so, that is lightning in a bottle and lightning will rarely strike twice." She went on to explain that she certainly doesn't feel like a star these days. "A lot of us are just working actors and even those names are still auditioning, we have to audition."
Roden also has her own podcast called "UnCoupling" that is all about breakups.
Dylan O'Brien made waves with a Taylor Swift collaboration and lots of other acting work
Dylan O'Brien played Stiles, Scott's best friend who eventually became a werewolf and, alongside Scott, began the McCall pack. Stiles was one of O'Brien's first roles, and he quickly shot to fame. He played Thomas in "The Maze Runner" in 2014 and Mitch in "American Assassin" in 2017. In the years after "Teen Wolf," he appeared in "Love and Monsters" and "Not Okay." However, his biggest role was arguably in Taylor Swift's 10-minute music video for her song "All Too Well." "It was surreal," he said of the experience to GQ. "She's genuinely such an incredible person that it felt like friends making something."
What's next for O'Brien? Well, he hopes to have his Broadway debut before too long. "I always have had stage aspirations; I've always been curious about that. [...] I have to do Broadway before I call it a career, for sure," he said. Well, we can't wait to see his next project — and hopefully, it'll be live!
Linden Ashby returned to 'The Young and the Restless'
Linden Ashby played Stiles' father, Sheriff Stilinski in "Teen Wolf." Although he initially seems to be an antagonist, he eventually helps Scott and the other wolves. The role was far from Ashby's first. He had found fame in the '90s with roles in "Mortal Kombat," "Wyatt Earp," and "Melrose Place." In 2003, he was cast in "The Young and the Restless" as Cameron. Although he only played the role for two years, he reprised the character in 2023 for a number of episodes. "One of the first things I thought was, 'Good Lord, I can't learn all of those lines like I used to,'" Ashby confessed to Soap Opera Digest at the time. Luckily, he got back into the swing of soap opera acting pretty fast.
Ashby has been married to Susan Walters, another star on "The Young and the Restless," since 1986. The pair have two daughters. From the look of things, Walters is a huge part of Ashby's life these days. "She's not my mom, but she is the mom of my kids, and the grand mom of my grandkids, and the woman I love more than anything else in the world," wrote Ashby on Instagram in 2023 for Mother's Day. Looks like life couldn't really be going much better for the Sheriff of Beacon Hills.
JR Bourne starred in 'Mayans M.C.' and 'The 100' after 'Teen Wolf'
JR Bourne played Chris Argent, the father of Allison and a notorious werewolf hunter. Prior to the show, Bourne had appeared in a number of other shows since the '90s, but he hadn't had many leading roles.
After his time on "Teen Wolf," he landed the role of Russell and later the Commander Sheidheda in the post-apocalyptic show "The 100." Bourne was thrilled to transition from playing Russell to playing Sheidheda — "I've got to say, as an artist, it's just been an absolute freaking blast because there is no fighting against a moral compass," he told CBR.
This was followed by yet another villain role in "Mayans M.C.," a crime spin-off of FX's "Sons of Anarchy."
Bourne also returned to his famous "Teen Wolf" role in the 2023 movie. As of 2023, Bourne doesn't have any other upcoming roles — but we're sure we'll be seeing him again soon. As Bourne once told Complex, he'll always be on the hunt for good roles. "I like characters that have a struggle. I like characters that really have to fight against something," he said. Let's hope he lands another one soon.
Melissa Ponzio had numerous TV roles after 'Teen Wolf'
Melissa Ponzio starred in "Teen Wolf" as Melissa, Scott's single mother, who eventually became an ally of his pack. Although she had previously appeared in shows like "Dawson's Creek" and "One Tree Hill," it was one of her first major roles. After the show came to an end, she starred in "Chicago Fire" as Donna, Wallace's wife. She also had roles in shows like "First Wives Club," "The Girl from Plainville," and "Bridgewater." In other words, she's been working pretty steadily ever since leaving Beacon Hill behind.
As she told Nightmarish Conjurings in 2023, she was thrilled to return to the character for the 2023 movie. "I think that we were all at a bit of a loss when we got the call that Season 6 was going to be our last season, just because we were having so much fun. [...] To be able to come back [with] a good portion of the cast, and a good portion of the legacy of the show. [...] we're all so very grateful and thankful to have had the time together five years from where we left off and 15 years in the future in the movie."
Ponzio's partner is fellow actor Kenny Alfonso and the pair share a daughter named Jessy.
Tyler Hoechlin became Superman in 'Superman and Lois'
These days, Tyler Hoechlin is best known as Superman — but back in the day, you probably knew him best as Derek Hale, a Beta Werewolf from the Hale pack. Before "Teen Wolf," you may have spotted Hoechlin as Michael Sullivan Jr. in "Road to Perdition" when he was still a child. Since playing Derek, his career has skyrocketed. He landed the coveted role of Clark Kent (aka Superman) in "Supergirl" in 2016. He reprised the role in "Batwoman," "The Flash," "Legends of Tomorrow," and "Superman and Lois." He also appeared in the 2020 Amazon Prime time loop flick "Palm Springs."
By the sounds of things, Hoechlin couldn't be happier to be playing Superman. "I always say that it's not the role that I ever envisioned myself playing, but I think that's maybe why I'm able to play it the way that I have been," Hoechlin told Men's Health. In fact, he always wanted to play Batman. "It's been a lot of fun, and thankfully, it's worked."
Shelley Hennig had roles in 'Obliterated' and a Kristen Bell show
You may remember Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, the Werecoyote daughter of Peter Hale. Hennig already had plenty of acting experience, having played Stephanie Johnson on "Days of Our Lives" since 2007 when she was just 20 years old. She had also been Miss Teen USA. After "Teen Wolf" came to an end, Hennig played Ramona in "Dollface" opposite Kat Dennings and the dual role of Lisa and Chastity in "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window" opposite Kristen Bell. "I was like, 'This is just a gift that keeps on giving,'" she told Looper, recalling when she found out she had two roles. "For one, it had Kristen Bell attached, and then I'm here, and now there's another character. [...] how fun is that to play two different ... to have two different lives." In 2023, she starred in Netflix's "Obliterated."
Over the years, Hennig has worked hard to fight against typecasting. "I really have rebelled against 'beauty,' if you will," she said to Collider. "I felt like because of the Miss Teen USA title and then going on a soap opera which typically have very beautiful people, I was worried that I'd be put into that category."
Dylan Sprayberry has been busy but remains best known for 'Teen Wolf'
After landing a few roles in shows like "iCarly" and "Criminal Minds" in the early 2000s, Dylan Sprayberry found fame in 2011 as Liam Dunbar in "Teen Wolf." Liam was the talented lacrosse player who later became Scott's Beta Werewolf. Sprayberry has taken on a few roles since the show's end in 2017. He played Henry in the Hulu show "Light as a Feather," and later appeared in the horror film "Malibu Horror Story."
In 2023, he reunited with the "Teen Wolf" cast for the movie. The experience was a little odd for Sprayberry. "I mean, it was just really weird because I think we were off the show for like five years or something, and obviously, we still all feel the love but to go back out there and to have something new to kind of give to the fans and see that it still is," he told The Nerds of Color. "I felt like it was, in a good way, a twilight zone; it felt really weird to still have all the same support and to jump back into something."
These days, Sprayberry often livestreams for his fans. We can't wait to see what he does next.
Crystal Reed starred in 'Gotham' and 'Swamp Thing'
Crystal Reed's first big role came when she was cast as Allison in "Teen Wolf," a werewolf hunter who later became part of a pack herself. Reed's character was killed in the show's third season and she left the show in 2014. "I felt like, creatively, there were things I wanted to do differently, and I wanted to explore other avenues of film and TV," she told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "I wanted to jump into different characters."
After her time on "Teen Wolf," she took on a role in the Fox show "Gotham" about the DC Comics universe. This was followed by a role in "Swamp Thing," another show set in the DC universe. In 2022, she starred in "Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game." As she explained on Instagram, the role helped her rediscover her love of acting after the pandemic. "It was through the process of creating her that I rediscovered my all-encompassing, childlike joy for storytelling," she wrote. In 2023, she appeared in the "Teen Wolf" movie after her character mysteriously returned.
Reed posted on Instagram, also in 2023, about her journey to sobriety. "Today marks my one year free [of] alcohol," she wrote. "Choosing to give myself the gift of feeling every single feeling has made a radical shift in my life and the gifts are simply astounding."
Ryan Kelley has only appeared in a few projects since 'Teen Wolf'
In "Teen Wolf," Ryan Kelley took on the role of Deputy Jordan Parrish, who became second-in-command to Sheriff Stilinski after arriving in Beacon Hills in Season 3. Although Kelley had been working since the early 2000s, Jordan was one of his first big roles. He went on to appear in films like "Do I Say I Do?," "Badland," and "A Beauty & The Beast Christmas."
However, "Teen Wolf" remains his biggest claim to fame. In a 2020 interview, he explained that before "Teen Wolf," he worked a series of odd jobs to make ends meet. However, playing Jordan finally brought him fame. "'Teen Wolf' was a whole other beast in terms of social media. It was a juggernaut," he explained on "The Box Angeles Podcast" of the massive online following of the show. In fact, at conventions, Kelley sometimes found himself just as popular as actors in franchises like "Avengers" and "Game of Thrones." It's no wonder Kelley returned to reprise his role in the 2023 film. "I'm so proud of our film, we crushed it!" he wrote on Instagram.
When Kelley isn't acting, he enjoys practicing magic. "Took me the entire strike to learn real magic.. still not perfect," he wrote on Instagram in 2023.
Arden Cho took on roles in 'Chicago Med' and 'Partner Track'
Arden Cho landed one of her first big roles as Kira Yukimura, the Kitsune who joins the McCall Pack in Season 3. She later appeared in "Miss 2059," "Chicago Med," and, more recently, Netflix's rom-com "Partner Track." For Cho, starring in "Partner Track" was a huge career moment — after all, as she explained to Jezebel, it's still rare for Asian women to lead shows. "I feel like Asian women, minority women, don't often get that opportunity to tell that story," she said, adding, "We're often just supporters."
Although Cho has been busy, she's also been taking care of herself. In 2023, she posted on Instagram, "year of healing & rest." And it seems to be working. In another post, she wrote, "Feelin good, the best I ever felt."
Even though Cho's career has been very successful, she did turn down the "Teen Wolf" movie in 2023. As she told The Cut, Cho refused to reprise the role after she was offered less than half the salary of her co-stars. "I could probably, off the top of my head, think of over 10 Asian American actors I know who were paid significantly less than their counterparts," she said, adding, "I was saying 'no' because I hope that there will be more equality in the future."
Seth Gilliam might be best known for 'The Walking Dead' and 'The Wire'
Seth Gilliam appeared in over 40 episodes of "Teen Wolf" as Dr. Alan Deaton, the local vet who turns out to be a Druid. Gilliam was already a familiar face on TV having starred in HBO's "The Wire" as Sergeant Ellis from 2002 until 2008. In 2014, mid-way through his time on "Teen Wolf," Gilliam took on another role that would come to define his career: Father Gabriel Stokes in "The Walking Dead." As Gilliam said during a Liverpool Comic Con interview, joining such a successful show was a real ride. "It was like jumping on a moving train, just trying to fit in and not disrupt things was mostly my headspace." He added, "It also has become an extremely special part of my life."
Despite Gilliam's success on "The Walking Dead," he did find the time to return as Deaton in the "Teen Wolf" movie in 2023 — although apparently, he did have to go back and rewatch the series to remember, as he put it during a panel talk, "who it was [he] created" (via ComicBook.com).
Gilliam is married to Leah C. Gardiner, a theater director. The pair have one child.