One Of Melania Trump's Inappropriate Outfits Reportedly Caused Major Tension With Donald

Melania Trump hasn't been immune to an inappropriate outfit or two over the years, but there's one in particular that reportedly really got under her husband's skin. Political watchers will likely remember the seriously inappropriate jacket she wore back in June 2018, which had the phrase "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" written across the back. The then-first lady wore the piece during a trip to Texas, where she was visiting families affected by migrant detention centers.

In the 2024 book "American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden," Katie Rogers, The New York Times' White House correspondent, claimed Donald Trump was seriously unhappy about his wife sporting the item. So much so that he didn't hold back on his wife or her press secretary, Stephanie Grisham. According to Rogers, Grisham "later recalled that Trump summoned the two of them to his office, yelled at them, and then decided that the official explanation for the jacket would be that Melania was speaking directly to the media" (via People).

Grisham — who's spoken about what Melania Trump was really like behind the scenes — previously wrote about the jacket and her tense meeting with the Trumps to discuss it in her 2021 book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House." Back then, she claimed the then-POTUS asked the two of them amid the intense media scrutiny (via Vanity Fair), "What the hell were you thinking?"