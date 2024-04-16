Barron Trump's True Personality Is Totally Different From What We Expected

Barron Trump, the youngest son of Donald Trump and the only child of his mother Melania Trump, has largely followed in his mother's footsteps by staying out of the spotlight. It left people wondering if he's more grandiose and over-the-top like his dad or more reserved like his mother, with little way to know. Staying out of the public eye so much made it easy to assume that he was more reserved, perhaps even shy. But now we have some insights into what Barron's really like when he's amongst friends — and it sounds like he's a funny, personable young adult who's quick with an entertaining story. Here's how we know.

On an episode of the PBD podcast, co-hosts Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, and Vincent Oshana talked about being invited to have dinner with Barron at Mar-a-Lago — apparently Barron's a fan of the show. Bet-David revealed that over dinner, Barron was making all of them laugh; it sounds like Barron was totally in control of the conversation and relaxed with the older men.