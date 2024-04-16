Barron Trump's True Personality Is Totally Different From What We Expected
Barron Trump, the youngest son of Donald Trump and the only child of his mother Melania Trump, has largely followed in his mother's footsteps by staying out of the spotlight. It left people wondering if he's more grandiose and over-the-top like his dad or more reserved like his mother, with little way to know. Staying out of the public eye so much made it easy to assume that he was more reserved, perhaps even shy. But now we have some insights into what Barron's really like when he's amongst friends — and it sounds like he's a funny, personable young adult who's quick with an entertaining story. Here's how we know.
On an episode of the PBD podcast, co-hosts Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, and Vincent Oshana talked about being invited to have dinner with Barron at Mar-a-Lago — apparently Barron's a fan of the show. Bet-David revealed that over dinner, Barron was making all of them laugh; it sounds like Barron was totally in control of the conversation and relaxed with the older men.
Barron Trump kept everyone laughing and entertained
Everyone at that dinner really appreciated Barron Trump's sense of humor. "Witty, smart, and hilarious," are the words that Vincent Oshana used to describe Barron on the PBD podcast. One of the moments that made them laugh was when Barron showed some self-awareness about his unique situation as a son of Donald Trump; he apparently made some jokes about growing up as a Trump and his dad's well-known love of all things gold — he quipped that he'd grown up not with a silver spoon in his mouth but a golden spoon.
What got them laughing the most seemed to be the candid stories about his family; including confirming that Donald apparently likes picking the music, and he likes to play it loud. Oshana described Barron's explanation of his dad's volume choice, "I'll be in my room and the house is shaking," per PBD. No word on whether Barron likes his dad's choice of songs, which apparently include tunes from "Phantom of the Opera" and "Jesus Christ Superstar," according to Axios.
Barron Trump understands that there is media interest in him
They also gave some hints as to what sounded like Barron Trump's political perspective, and it sounds like he's a bit more ambivalent about things than his father Donald Trump but still savvy to what's going on. "Everybody's always going to fight — there's left, there's right," Barron said, according to Vincent Oshana on PBD.
In many ways, Barron is a typical teen — just look at his reaction to Donald's dance moves. But in many other ways, he's in the unique situation of being the son of a polarizing politician. Barron acknowledged the attention that's on him because of that, especially now that he's 18. It sounds like he's confident in being able to handle himself and whatever might come his way. There have already been some signs that Barron is ready to step into the public eye, and this meeting may be another one. It sounds like his disposition might be different than some expect.