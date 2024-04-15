Barron Trump's Reaction To Dad Donald's Dance Moves Prove He's A Typical Teen

Donald and Melania Trump have taken immense care to protect their only child's privacy, particularly during and after their White House years. That's why new clips of Barron Trump always cause a stir — the public is eager for any glimpses of him whatsoever. Barron finally came of age in 2024 and, poised to enter college, he began gradually making more public appearances, which were naturally accompanied by the expected scrutiny. The teenager was appropriately somber and respectful at two family funerals: The 2022 service for his father's first wife, Ivana Trump, and the January 2024 funeral of his beloved grandmother, Amalija Knavs.

But his sighting at the Mar-a-Lago Easter luncheon offered a fuller picture of Barron's personality. Meidas Touch founder, and frequent Trump critic, Ron FIlipkowski posted several clips of the famous family's appearance on X, formerly known as Twitter. In one, Barron appeared listless at the Easter dinner table, elbows propped up and staring straight ahead as he sat across from his sister-in-law, Lara Trump, and her daughter, Carolina Trump.

The second, short video showed Donald and Barron entering the ornate hall to a crowd of cheering guests. The former president then performed what has come to be known as his signature move: A sort of side-to-side elbow pump. His son's amused expression said it all: There goes Dad, trying to be cool again. Barron even stayed a couple of feet back from Donald, as if to deny any association. And respondents were right there with him.