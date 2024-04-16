Trump's Bizarre Hair Distracts Everyone During Second Day At Trial
When Donald Trump appeared at New York City's Manhattan Criminal Court on April 16, he had people talking about more than just the ongoing hush money trial, which was the reason he was there. The former president of the United States instead had people more than a little distracted over his hair.
The businessman's unique hairstyle has become one of his most notable physical traits, and it's certainly made headlines before, but many social media users noticed his hair seemed even more quirky than usual on his second day at trial. Trump still had his signature combed-over quiff, though it appeared to sweep over a little more dramatically from the left side than we're used to seeing.
"I feel like if Trump knew how goofy his hair looks now he'd hide away and forget the whole Presidential thing," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, referencing his controversial bid to run for president again in 2024. "Trump's hair is particularly hideous today. It looks like it wants to take flight, just like Trump who styles it," another person wrote on X. A third person jokingly offered up an explanation for the political figure's odd 'do, tweeting, "Donald Trump's hair is extra crazy on the left side[.] Did he take a nap against the window in the limo on the way to court?"
Donald Trump has reportedly spent thousands on his hair over the years
Donald Trump's New York City court appearance certainly didn't mark the first time his blond locks have mystified the world, nor has it been the first time people have discussed Trump's choice of hairstyle. In fact, in 2020, The New York Times dropped a hair-related bombshell when it revealed just how much Trump had supposedly spent on hairstyling while working on "The Apprentice." The figure? A whopping $70,000.
It goes without saying then that someone willing to spend so much on their hair has a specific haircare routine up their sleeve. Trump (who's superstitious about his hair, according to Stormy Daniels) opened up about that regime back in 2015 during an interview with Playboy. Trump revealed that he washes his locks daily in the shower and then allows his signature tresses to dry naturally. "It takes about an hour. I don't use the blow dryer. Once it's dry I comb it," he explained. "Once I have it the way I like it — even though nobody else likes it — I spray it and it's good for the day."
Despite some rampant speculation over the years that his locks may not be totally natural, two years before that, Trump confirmed on X that he definitely doesn't wear a wig. "My hair may not be perfect but it's mine," he wrote.