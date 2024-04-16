Trump's Bizarre Hair Distracts Everyone During Second Day At Trial

When Donald Trump appeared at New York City's Manhattan Criminal Court on April 16, he had people talking about more than just the ongoing hush money trial, which was the reason he was there. The former president of the United States instead had people more than a little distracted over his hair.

The businessman's unique hairstyle has become one of his most notable physical traits, and it's certainly made headlines before, but many social media users noticed his hair seemed even more quirky than usual on his second day at trial. Trump still had his signature combed-over quiff, though it appeared to sweep over a little more dramatically from the left side than we're used to seeing.

"I feel like if Trump knew how goofy his hair looks now he'd hide away and forget the whole Presidential thing," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, referencing his controversial bid to run for president again in 2024. "Trump's hair is particularly hideous today. It looks like it wants to take flight, just like Trump who styles it," another person wrote on X. A third person jokingly offered up an explanation for the political figure's odd 'do, tweeting, "Donald Trump's hair is extra crazy on the left side[.] Did he take a nap against the window in the limo on the way to court?"