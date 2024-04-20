Inside HGTV Star Galey Alix's Relationship With Dale Moss
Galey Alix is one of many HGTV stars who were famous before they joined the network, but the interior designer was launched into a new level of stardom with the debut of her renovation show "Home in a Heartbeat" in 2023. Following the series premiere, Alix took to her Instagram story to share a sweet message from her partner, Dale Moss. "Dear Galey, Today Is The Day," read a note accompanying a flower arrangement. "I Am So Proud Of You! Forever, Dale" (via Us Weekly).
"The Bachelorette" fans will recognize Dale Moss from Season 16 of the reality series, as he's known for his unexpected proposal to the then-bachelorette Clare Crawley just four weeks into the show. However, the speedy relationship didn't last between the two, as they broke things off officially in October 2021. Following that relationship, the former football player has forged a connection with HGTV star Alix, with the two confirming their relationship via Us Weekly in June 2022.
Since then, the couple has made adorable appearances on each other's Instagram pages, with Alix shouting out her beau for his birthday shortly after their hard launch. "Happy Birthday to the person who smiles with his entire face and whose laugh I'll never tire of hearing," she captioned a video of the two. "I'm so happy you exist."
Alix and Moss connected over DMs
HGTV star Galey Alix revealed that she first connected with her boyfriend after taking some "DIY" initiative, originally reaching out to the former wide receiver over direct message. "I DIY'ed it," she told People lightheartedly. "I was like, 'If I want this to happen, I have to do it myself.'" She made the first move after listening to a 2018 episode of the "Girls Gotta Eat" podcast on which her beau had a guest appearance.
"I just remember thinking, 'This person is so well-spoken,'" Alix said. "'He is witty. He is vulnerable and shows things about his life, but without spilling all the jelly beans. He's smart.'" Moss also shared some details about his perspective on their initial internet meet-cute. "[She] said, 'Hey, you know, I just love the way you think, and I love how you present yourself and who you are and what you stand for,'" he told Us Weekly. "And we ended up connecting. Went on a date, and then we've talked every day since."
The two reportedly bonded over the lasting impact of their broken engagements, with Moss recently coming out of his high-profile relationship with Clare Crowley. Alix was similarly dealing with a broken engagement in 2021, with her former fiance breaking things off a week before their wedding when the HGTV star revealed her struggles with an eating disorder, an experience she opened up about on "Talking Out Loud with Danae."
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
Moss has worked behind the scenes with Alix
While Dale Moss supported his girlfriend Galey Alix during the launch of her show "Home in a Heartbeat" with a beautiful bouquet, the former "Bachelorette" contestant has also been there for his HGTV sweetheart behind the scenes. Alix explained that, though he's not caught on camera, Moss has been putting in the work on the set of her renovation show.
"He has come to [nearly] every single install, and he's on top of roofs, sweating," she gushed to People. "He's painting, and he's wallpapering in back rooms. He's doing everything he can to help me with my dreams in the most selfless way." It's actions like these that Alix says reflect the truth of her partner's words, with the interior designer explaining that her dad always said to look to a man's actions to see "exactly who he is and how he really thinks about you."
"And the thing that has just blown me away about Dale is his actions could not be more perfectly in alignment with his words," Alix continued. "He says, 'I love you,' and every action he does every single day is of somebody that loves me." With this in mind, there's no denying that Alix and Moss make one cute couple.