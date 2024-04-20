Inside HGTV Star Galey Alix's Relationship With Dale Moss

HGTV star Galey Alix revealed that she first connected with her boyfriend after taking some "DIY" initiative, originally reaching out to the former wide receiver over direct message. "I DIY'ed it," she told People lightheartedly. "I was like, 'If I want this to happen, I have to do it myself.'" She made the first move after listening to a 2018 episode of the "Girls Gotta Eat" podcast on which her beau had a guest appearance.

"I just remember thinking, 'This person is so well-spoken,'" Alix said. "'He is witty. He is vulnerable and shows things about his life, but without spilling all the jelly beans. He's smart.'" Moss also shared some details about his perspective on their initial internet meet-cute. "[She] said, 'Hey, you know, I just love the way you think, and I love how you present yourself and who you are and what you stand for,'" he told Us Weekly. "And we ended up connecting. Went on a date, and then we've talked every day since."

The two reportedly bonded over the lasting impact of their broken engagements, with Moss recently coming out of his high-profile relationship with Clare Crowley. Alix was similarly dealing with a broken engagement in 2021, with her former fiance breaking things off a week before their wedding when the HGTV star revealed her struggles with an eating disorder, an experience she opened up about on "Talking Out Loud with Danae."

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).