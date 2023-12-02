HGTV Stars Who Were Famous Before They Joined The Network

Designer Genievieve Gorder made her HGTV debut in "Dear Genevieve," arriving in 2009 and running for six seasons. She subsequently starred in another series, 2014's "Genevieve's Renovation," which documented the process of renovating her New York City apartment.

Gorder was certainly not unknown to TV viewers when she arrived on HGTV, having spent several seasons as one of the original designers on TLC's groundbreaking "Trading Spaces." When she was first approached about the show, which premiered way back in 2000, she was uncertain about what exactly it was, given that there had never really been a TV show like it before. "There was no design TV before 'Trading Spaces,'" she told USA Today.

Gorder has since moved on from HGTV, starring in the Netflix series "Stay Here" in 2019 and debuting in "At Home with Genevieve" for Crackle in 2023. In that new show, Gorder is joined by some other familiar faces, including her former "Trading Spaces" co-star Paige Davis and fellow TLC alum Stacy London of "What Not to Wear" fame. "This is the most inclusive show I've ever had the blessing to be on," Gorder told People. "It's not like, 'No, we need someone more like this age, or looks like this, or comes from this place. Can't be too city, can't be too suburban.' They're just cool humans that we don't normally get to hear from on talk shows. And their contributions are just beautiful."