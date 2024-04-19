5 Facts About Princess Beatrice's Brother-In-Law Who Has A Special Connection To Sarah Ferguson

Although Alby Shale's life may look like the stuff of fairy tales, it hasn't been all princesses and castles for the British philanthropist. In 2011, his father Christopher Shale was found dead at Glastonbury Festival. He was 56 years old.

At the time of his death, Christopher was an influential member of the Tory party who served then-Prime Minister, David Cameron, as a much-trusted aide. As reported by The Guardian at the time, Christopher attended Glastonbury shortly after discovering that some of his private, political comments had been leaked to the papers. Unfortunately, while he was at the festival, Christopher went missing. He was found dead 18 hours later in a port-a-potty with blood splattered across his face.

The coroners determined that the cause of his death was related to heart disease. However, partially due to the way his body was discovered, Christopher's death became the subject of tabloid speculation and gossip. For Alby and the rest of Christopher's family, the fallout was likely quite traumatic. Not only did they lose a beloved husband and father in a terrible way, but they also had to mourn the loss on a public scale.