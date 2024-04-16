The Worst-Dressed Stars At Coachella 2024

Over the years, Coachella has become much more than a music festival. It's an annual pop culture celebration, an unofficial kickoff to the spring and summer months, and most importantly, a celebrity fashion show. Through the many seasons and trend cycles, Coachella fashion has become a style of its own. The ideal attire for this festival is always informed by trends, while also having a unique culture. Not only does it set festival wear for the rest of the season in motion, but it also informs what we'll be wearing all summer long.

Coachella 2024 is officially underway, and with the first weekend behind us, we've already seen quite a few celebs hit their looks out of the park and many commit concert fashion crimes. Coachella for spring 2024 has brought us an influx of unusual and specific looks that fashionistas love. Some stars piled on way too many of these trends at once, while others just got the trends all wrong. Some of today's biggest fashion icons fumbled when it came to their Coachella fashion this year, and others left us wondering if they even know what decade it is. If bizarre music festival looks are music to your ears, then get ready — Coachella 2024's worst-dressed stars have given us plenty to talk about.