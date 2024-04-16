The Worst-Dressed Stars At Coachella 2024
Over the years, Coachella has become much more than a music festival. It's an annual pop culture celebration, an unofficial kickoff to the spring and summer months, and most importantly, a celebrity fashion show. Through the many seasons and trend cycles, Coachella fashion has become a style of its own. The ideal attire for this festival is always informed by trends, while also having a unique culture. Not only does it set festival wear for the rest of the season in motion, but it also informs what we'll be wearing all summer long.
Coachella 2024 is officially underway, and with the first weekend behind us, we've already seen quite a few celebs hit their looks out of the park and many commit concert fashion crimes. Coachella for spring 2024 has brought us an influx of unusual and specific looks that fashionistas love. Some stars piled on way too many of these trends at once, while others just got the trends all wrong. Some of today's biggest fashion icons fumbled when it came to their Coachella fashion this year, and others left us wondering if they even know what decade it is. If bizarre music festival looks are music to your ears, then get ready — Coachella 2024's worst-dressed stars have given us plenty to talk about.
Every piece of Megan Fox's look belonged to a different outfit
Megan Fox's ensemble was all over the place, and we're not sure what she was going for with any of the pieces she chose. While a plain white top, denim short shorts, and an oversized leather jacket wouldn't have been the most exciting 'fit for the year's biggest music festival, this certainly could have worked for Fox with some different accessories. Cowboy hats may be in for festival season this year, but this one contradicts the outfit's vibe, and the peep-toe over-the-knee boots are a different aesthetic, altogether.
Ice Spice bared it all — except her calves
At Coachella, Ice Spice sang Taylor Swift's "Karma" with the star herself in the audience. That may have been a nerve-wracking experience for Ice Spice, but it couldn't have induced as much anxiety as wearing head-to-toe lace. The lacy, tied-on I.AM.GIA jumpsuit surely showed off the star's curves, yet while Ice Spice's beauty shined through, this article of clothing itself just wasn't cute. To make matters worse, she made the shocking choice to pair it with big, furry boots, making this look even busier and more confusing.
BIA coordinated with Ice Spice
Somehow it seems that rapper BIA got the same memo about attire for this year's Coachella as Ice Spice did. We think the fashion police should give whoever sent said memo a cease and desist. Unlike Ice Spice's black lacy jumpsuit, BIA's skin-tight Maison Margiela jumpsuit was made of solid white, slightly shiny fabric. It had the same mess of ties as Ice Spice's, and by some coincidence, she also paired it with fluffy boots: a grey Ancuta Sarca pair. She took things a step further, adding alien-esque shades for an aggressively all-over-the-place look.
Gwen Stefani dressed head to toe in shredded kilts
Through Gwen Stefani's changing looks over the years, her sense of style has always been consistent. Stefani loves high-fashion, daring looks with punk influences. While we can often appreciate the star's one-of-a-kind fashion sense, the outfit she wore to perform at this year's Coachella was a flop. Along with her band No Doubt, Stefani joined fellow pop-punk princess Olivia Rodrigo on the stage. She layered tattered pants and a piece-y long-sleeve shirt comprised of various plaid fabric scraps over a plaid bralette and fishnets. It was definite print overload.
Nina Dobrev sported beige office attire
From one star's outfit that gave us way too much to look at to another that was the epitome of "blah" — Nina Dobrev's all-beige look was on the opposite end of the spectrum. There's nothing wrong with this outfit for a day at a chic office or certain upscale daytime events, but this is all wrong for Coachella. Besides the bland color and boring silhouette, this outfit just doesn't fit Coachella's quintessential springtime vibe and looks way too hot for a day in the desert.
Teyana Taylor
What in the name of Cowboy Carter is going on with this outfit? Clearly Teyana Taylor wanted to channel two of the biggest trends taking over this year's festival season: see-through clothing pieces and cowboy-inspired accessories. While attending Revolve Fest, the singer wore a very revealing sheer dress with denim-inspired boots and a white cowboy hat. These elements may have been aligned with some big current trends, but they just didn't work together, and overall, the ensemble came across costume-y.
Amelia Hamlin did trendy basics all wrong
We know, we know — loafers and tall socks are totally in at the moment. However, Amelia Hamlin's Coachella look made us really wish they weren't. Pairing this footwear trend with wide-legged shorts just didn't give off a cohesive vibe. Swapping out the shorts for a maxi skirt or the shoes and socks for a pair of sneakers may have salvaged this look, but as it is, it just looks like Hamlin was confused about how to execute her favorite trends. The single barrette and Y2K sunglasses didn't help matters, either.
Heidi Klum was a ghost of Coachella outfits past
In the 2010s, Coachella fashion had a very specific aesthetic. Between the over-the-knee socks, see-through crochet skirt, a wide-brimmed hat, flowy floral sleeves, and reflective sunglasses, Heidi Klum seemed to pile on at least 90% of the popular festival items from that decade. It seems as though the supermodel got caught in a time warp and thought she was on her way to Coachella 2015, rather than Coachella 2024. For this year's festival, though, she should have swapped some elements of her outfit for more pared-down options.
Kyle Richards channeled her inner basic cowgirl
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards is another celeb who got the country-inspired trend all wrong at this year's Coachella. She paired weathered-looking cowboy boots with a plain, black cowboy hat. These accessories could have complemented a different outfit, but she paired them with basic skinny jeans, a black top, and a hot pink crossbody bag that looked like classic 2016 mall trip attire. The bright, polished look of this bag really clashed with her other accessories and would have looked much better paired with a sleeker outfit.
Hailey Bieber paired pajamas with her shoes from school-picture day
As Hailey Bieber's style has changed over the years, she has become one of the biggest It-girls there is. However, she went to Coachella looking like she just got picked up from a sleepover in fourth grade — she wore her PJs with her shoes from last night's outfit. The baggy jersey-inspired T-shirt paired with loose, wrinkly shorts looked way too casual and messy, and pairing this with Mary Janes and scrunched white socks just made the look even weirder. The sunglasses and slicked-back bun didn't help, either.
Keith Powers gave us Y2K nightmares
Y2K style is clearly here to stay, but Keith Powers didn't bother to modernize his early aughts outfit — he wore it just as it would have been sported two decades ago. The skin-tight long-sleeve tee paired with baggy wide-leg jeans was enough of a vintage overload. However, the addition of dated sneakers and silver jewelry and belt buckle just made it look like he was doing some kind of NSYNC cosplay. Any one of these pieces could have worked with other more updated, elevated elements.
Doja Cat had us fearing a chemical disaster
Doja Cat performed at Coachella in a full hazmat suit. We have a feeling that when she made this choice, she wasn't exactly hoping for a Best Dressed award. Instead, she was probably adding this to her long list of looks that have revived camp over the years. Even so, performing in a full face of makeup and a hazmat suit simply belongs on the Worst Dressed list. Furthermore, when she took her hood down, she had knee-length, pin-straight, platinum-blond locks, which made this whole ensemble even more perplexing.
Amber Rose dressed like the biohazard that inspired Doja Cat's outfit
We can't imagine why Amber Rose sported this ensemble to Coachella unless she was just trying to give Doja Cat a reason to wear the hazmat suit. This color combination of lime green and gold is truly terrible, and something about the stringy pattern of the jumpsuit's print makes the ensemble look even more reminiscent of seaweed, eels, or other generally unpleasant motifs. The only thing that could make this outfit worse would be a matching bag and baseball cap — oh wait — she had those, too.
Tyga wore nothing but oversized leather
Due to its desert location, Coachella is a notoriously hot event. It's hard to imagine what would be worse to wear to a hot event than lots and lots of leather. Tyga sported a bulky, oversized leather jacket and heavy, baggy leather pants. Not only did this outfit totally overwhelm the star, but it just looked too heavy and winter-ready for this classic springtime festival. Pairing either one of these pieces with a lighter alternative would have worked much better.