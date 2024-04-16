Unedited Snap Of Kimberly Guilfoyle Stands Out From Her Other Glossy Instagram Pics
With how easy and accessible it is to edit photos these days, it can be difficult to know what someone looks like in real life if you've only ever seen them on social media. There are plenty of celebrities, in particular, who have a tendency to edit the way they look in photos until they look like someone totally different. A photo that TV personality Kimberly Guilfoyle was recently tagged in on Instagram proves that this star may look a bit different IRL than she does on her Instagram account.
On April 15, 2024, magazine publisher Chase Backer tagged Guilfoyle in two photos of the pair at a fundraising event for a nonprofit animal rescue. Guilfoyle, who hosted the evening, wore a bright yellow gown, but she looked noticeably different than she does in other photos. Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., is active on her Instagram account and frequently posts photos of herself there. Consequently, there are quite a few photos with which to compare this unedited image. Furthermore, other photos were posted of Guilfoyle at the same event, and they show just how heavily the star's appearance is usually edited.
Seeing Guilfoyle without edits shows her in a new light
As a public figure, Kimberly Guilfoyle is photographed much more frequently than the average person, so it's no surprise that like other celebs, she wants to look photogenic in every picture. Plus, Guilfoyle clearly cares about her appearance, always dressing up and often wearing some truly daring ensembles. However, the seemingly unedited image of Guilfoyle proves just how much her face is normally changed in photographs. In fact, upon perusing her Instagram account, fans might notice that many of the photos featuring her heavily edited face look like the same exact image. It's almost as if one image of Guilfoyle is used again and again, or that her appearance is so heavily altered that slight nuances in her expressions and makeup are washed away by the edits.
Most of us are aware that many photos of celebrities are edited before being posted on the internet. However, sometimes it takes seeing a raw image of a typically edited star to remind us just how difficult editing and Photoshop can be to detect. Taking photos of celebrities' faces at face value can affect how some people perceive themselves and others. For this reason, it can be refreshing to see a celebrity ditch Photoshop and go natural — even if they were simply tagged in a photo on Instagram.