Unedited Snap Of Kimberly Guilfoyle Stands Out From Her Other Glossy Instagram Pics

With how easy and accessible it is to edit photos these days, it can be difficult to know what someone looks like in real life if you've only ever seen them on social media. There are plenty of celebrities, in particular, who have a tendency to edit the way they look in photos until they look like someone totally different. A photo that TV personality Kimberly Guilfoyle was recently tagged in on Instagram proves that this star may look a bit different IRL than she does on her Instagram account.

On April 15, 2024, magazine publisher Chase Backer tagged Guilfoyle in two photos of the pair at a fundraising event for a nonprofit animal rescue. Guilfoyle, who hosted the evening, wore a bright yellow gown, but she looked noticeably different than she does in other photos. Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., is active on her Instagram account and frequently posts photos of herself there. Consequently, there are quite a few photos with which to compare this unedited image. Furthermore, other photos were posted of Guilfoyle at the same event, and they show just how heavily the star's appearance is usually edited.