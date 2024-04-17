Body Language Expert Tells Us Trump's Slumped Shoulders Signal Courtroom Stress
Donald Trump's historic criminal case is finally underway, with jury selection ongoing and the trial projected to last several weeks. The former president has been consistently rallying against the hush money charges, declaring himself innocent and predicting that if he's found guilty, it'll be because the trial was rigged against him. Yet despite all of his bold talk, Trump seemed completely exhausted in court. Seated at the defense table, he leaned forward, unsmiling. In fact, at several points during the impaneling, he even appeared to fall asleep. Was Trump just suffering after late nights, or could his body language be the key to his frame of mind?
For answers, The List spoke exclusively to renowned body language expert Traci Brown, CSP, author of "How to Detect Lies, Fraud and Identity Theft." Examining the controversial politician's courtroom stance, Brown clarified, "Body language doesn't necessarily tell when someone is tired from a scientific perspective. What we can tell is that he's looking down with shoulders slumped — that's showing his mind is going into negativity." Looking at Trump's face, Brown noted, "He tightens his lips and pulls them in over his teeth a bit. That shows stress and holding back emotion. At the same time, we see his trademark anger show in his eyebrows."
If the former president is indeed stressed out, it would be understandable. The trial sparked major drama even before the attorneys delivered their opening arguments.
The former president could be having trouble keeping his thoughts to himself
Donald Trump's outspoken nature got him into hot water right from the start of his hush money trial. Despite a partial gag order forbidding him from discussing certain key players in the case, the former president made three posts about witnesses Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen on his Truth Social account. Prosecutors then filed a motion to have Trump fined for contempt of court. The former POTUS also got a wrist-slapping during the second day of jury impaneling.
Jurors are being questioned about their opinions of Trump, including any political statements or social media follows. According to NBC News, one panelist was interviewed separately by Judge Juan Merchan about a Facebook post that appeared to show her celebrating Joe Biden's 2020 election win. Trump was observed audibly murmuring and gesturing toward the juror. Afterward, Merchan loudly told Trump's lawyer, "I will not have any jurors intimidated in the courtroom. I want to make this crystal clear." This may have prompted the tight-lipped expression that body language expert Traci Brown observed.
As she informed The List exclusively, "[Trump] was more relaxed in his forehead before [he frowned]." With only seven jurors sworn in by the end of the second day, this trial promises to be a long haul for Trump. "So could he be tired? Sure. Anyone in his position would be," the body language expert acknowledged. However, she also contended that his slumped posture is more of an indicator he's feeling the tension of being the first president ever to face criminal charges.