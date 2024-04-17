Body Language Expert Tells Us Trump's Slumped Shoulders Signal Courtroom Stress

Donald Trump's historic criminal case is finally underway, with jury selection ongoing and the trial projected to last several weeks. The former president has been consistently rallying against the hush money charges, declaring himself innocent and predicting that if he's found guilty, it'll be because the trial was rigged against him. Yet despite all of his bold talk, Trump seemed completely exhausted in court. Seated at the defense table, he leaned forward, unsmiling. In fact, at several points during the impaneling, he even appeared to fall asleep. Was Trump just suffering after late nights, or could his body language be the key to his frame of mind?

For answers, The List spoke exclusively to renowned body language expert Traci Brown, CSP, author of "How to Detect Lies, Fraud and Identity Theft." Examining the controversial politician's courtroom stance, Brown clarified, "Body language doesn't necessarily tell when someone is tired from a scientific perspective. What we can tell is that he's looking down with shoulders slumped — that's showing his mind is going into negativity." Looking at Trump's face, Brown noted, "He tightens his lips and pulls them in over his teeth a bit. That shows stress and holding back emotion. At the same time, we see his trademark anger show in his eyebrows."

If the former president is indeed stressed out, it would be understandable. The trial sparked major drama even before the attorneys delivered their opening arguments.