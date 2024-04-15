Donald Trump's Exhausted Court Appearance Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

The day that Donald Trump and his lawyers have tried to delay has finally arrived — the start of his criminal trial over allegedly falsifying records about payments to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. (If you need to catch up, here's everything to know about Trump's hush money case as the trial begins.) Since it's a criminal trial, Trump is required to be there, barring special permission to leave, and apparently, the former president may not have gotten a good night's sleep beforehand. During the pre-trial motions and before the jury selection in Trump's historic criminal case, Trump was so tired that he, "appeared to nod off a few times, his mouth going slack and his head drooping onto his chest," per The New York Times.

There aren't any television cameras allowed in the courtroom, so we have to go with what we hear from those who are in the room as it happens. Stewart Bishop, reporter for Law360, was live posting from the proceedings and seemed to corroborate what Haberman said; at one point, he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "It very much looks like Trump is dozing off right now."

What's perhaps most notable for many on social media is the fact that Trump has in the past referred to President Joe Biden as "Sleepy Joe" — #sleepydon started trending on X in the wake of the reporting that the former president couldn't keep his eyes open at times during his trial.