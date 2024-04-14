These Unique Questions Will Determine How Jurors Are Chosen For Trump's Historic Criminal Case

At least 12 New Yorkers are going to have to clear their calendars for a while as the historic "hush money" case against Donald Trump begins on April 15, 2024. In the first-ever criminal case against a former president, prosecutors will try to prove Trump falsified records related to a payment to Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair.

Trump has said he will testify in his defense; in a press conference (per Daily Mail), he declared, "All I can do is tell the truth. And the truth is, that there's no case. It's a scam. It's a scam. That's not a trial. That's not a trial. That's a scam." This, of course, follows Trump's fraud case woes, in which he was convicted of creative bookkeeping regarding the value of his properties.

The trial will begin with jury selection, in which prospective jurors will be grilled on their ability to deliver a fair verdict on the charges. In legalese, it's called "voir dire." According to a letter submitted by the New York Supreme Court, those summoned will first be given the chance to excuse themselves based on their personal circumstances or their belief they truly can't be impartial. (This may eliminate quite a few candidates right from the get-go.) Those remaining will be given a "broad and exhaustive" questionnaire consisting of 42 questions, and the court will ask the jurors to answer each one, along with any follow-up questions attorneys may have. In other words, these folks can expect some very long days ahead.