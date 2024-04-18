Inside The Rumored Tensions Between Eva Mendes And Rachel McAdams

When Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling split in 2007, fans of "The Notebook" across the globe shed a collective tear. The actors famously portrayed Allie and Noah, one of the most iconic couples in modern cinema, in the beloved romantic drama. While they didn't get along at first (Gosling even wanted McAdams fired from "The Notebook"), their shared animosity eventually blossomed into love. While speaking to GQ in 2007, Gosling said of their relationship, "People do Rachel and me a disservice by assuming we were anything like [Allie and Noah]. Rachel and my love story is a hell of a lot more romantic than that."

Sadly, they parted ways that very same year. As of 2024, McAdams isn't married but she did welcome two children with her longtime partner, filmmaker Jamie Linden. Gosling, on the other hand, found love again with another co-star, Eva Mendes, whom he met on the set of "The Place Beyond the Pines" in 2011, and they also have two children together.

Even though McAdams and Gosling both moved on, Mendes might not have, at least according to an insider who dished to In Touch Weekly. "Eva knows Ryan loves and adores her, but she'll always be jealous of Rachel," the source revealed, adding that Mendes goes to great lengths to ensure that Gosling and McAdams never interact, especially when she's not around.