Inside The Rumored Tensions Between Eva Mendes And Rachel McAdams
When Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling split in 2007, fans of "The Notebook" across the globe shed a collective tear. The actors famously portrayed Allie and Noah, one of the most iconic couples in modern cinema, in the beloved romantic drama. While they didn't get along at first (Gosling even wanted McAdams fired from "The Notebook"), their shared animosity eventually blossomed into love. While speaking to GQ in 2007, Gosling said of their relationship, "People do Rachel and me a disservice by assuming we were anything like [Allie and Noah]. Rachel and my love story is a hell of a lot more romantic than that."
Sadly, they parted ways that very same year. As of 2024, McAdams isn't married but she did welcome two children with her longtime partner, filmmaker Jamie Linden. Gosling, on the other hand, found love again with another co-star, Eva Mendes, whom he met on the set of "The Place Beyond the Pines" in 2011, and they also have two children together.
Even though McAdams and Gosling both moved on, Mendes might not have, at least according to an insider who dished to In Touch Weekly. "Eva knows Ryan loves and adores her, but she'll always be jealous of Rachel," the source revealed, adding that Mendes goes to great lengths to ensure that Gosling and McAdams never interact, especially when she's not around.
Mendes reportedly doesn't want her husband to be friends with his ex
The rumored tension between Eva Mendes and Rachel McAdams seemingly stems from the sheer magnitude of McAdams' relationship with Ryan Gosling. "Eva is still all too aware of the incredible love story Ryan and Rachel shared," the In Touch Weekly source claimed, confirming that McAdams being in a relationship doesn't ease Mendes' mind either. The insider also mentioned that Mendes tends to "get on [Gosling's] case, even if it was the most innocent encounter [with McAdams]." Interestingly, Gosling and McAdams parted ways on good terms and have since spoken fondly of one another.
In his GQ interview, which was published following their breakup, Gosling referred to McAdams as "one of the great loves of [his] life," while McAdams said she'd "love to work with [Ryan] again" during a 2016 conversation with Yahoo! Movies. While the former co-stars were often described as the quintessential Y2K couple, especially after their iconic makeout session at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards, Gosling and McAdams simply couldn't make it work.
However, given that their relationship reportedly ended due to their competing busy schedules rather than a lack of affection or commitment on either side, it's not surprising that Mendes might feel a tinge of jealousy. Furthermore, there have consistently been whispers of trouble in Mendes and Gosling's marriage, fueling the rumor mill even more.
Gosling and Mendes' romance is allegedly on the rocks
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have always maintained a high level of privacy regarding their relationship, to the point that the world didn't even know they were married until 2022. Despite this intense shroud of secrecy, Gosling has opened up about their marital struggles. In particular, the celebrity couple found it tough when Mendes paused her Hollywood career to raise their children while Gosling continued acting.
Although they never walk red carpets together to maintain their privacy, when Mendes didn't join her beau during any of the "Barbie" promo events, rumors that there was trouble in paradise quickly began swirling. According to another source cited by In Touch Weekly, Mendes' absence from the 2024 Oscars surprised everyone. Notably, Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his celebrated portrayal of Ken and was even slated to perform "I'm Just Ken" live onstage too. As the insider acknowledged, "Ryan and Eva don't like to go to events together, but the Oscars were different. It just goes to show how separate their lives are."
Following Gosling's performance at the Oscars, Mendes took to her Instagram to congratulate him in a rather unusual way. Under a photo of herself in a pink blazer, Mendes wrote, "You took Ken all the way to the Oscars, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed." With no Rachel McAdams in sight as the possible source of their rumored marital drama, Mendes' social media activity could hint at the true cause of her tensions with Gosling.