Kesha Makes Her Feelings On Diddy Crystal Clear With This Lyric Change At Coachella

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

The Coachella music festival brings artists and fans together for a collection of exciting performances. The 2024 version of the event had a multitude of special guests, such as Olivia Rodrigo performing with No Doubt and Kesha performing with Reneé Rapp. Kesha and Rapp sang a duet version of Kesha's hit "TiK ToK," although they made a significant lyric change in the light of allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs (also known as P. Diddy). Diddy has been accused of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and more.

The original version of "TiK ToK" starts with Kesha singing, "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy." When performing at Coachella 2024 just weeks after the raids on Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami properties, Kesha joined Rapp onstage with confidence and sang, "Wake up in the morning like f*** P. Diddy." Rapp joined in for the curse on Diddy's name, and the crowd cheered. Kesha shared a post on Instagram featuring behind-the-scenes photos from Coachella and a video of her searing lyric change.

Fans online were thrilled with Kesha's new lyric. One fan on X shared their own video of the moment with the caption, "RENEÉ RAPP AND KESHA SENDING P DIDDY TO HELL #Reneéchella."