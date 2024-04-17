Kesha Makes Her Feelings On Diddy Crystal Clear With This Lyric Change At Coachella
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.
The Coachella music festival brings artists and fans together for a collection of exciting performances. The 2024 version of the event had a multitude of special guests, such as Olivia Rodrigo performing with No Doubt and Kesha performing with Reneé Rapp. Kesha and Rapp sang a duet version of Kesha's hit "TiK ToK," although they made a significant lyric change in the light of allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs (also known as P. Diddy). Diddy has been accused of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and more.
The original version of "TiK ToK" starts with Kesha singing, "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy." When performing at Coachella 2024 just weeks after the raids on Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami properties, Kesha joined Rapp onstage with confidence and sang, "Wake up in the morning like f*** P. Diddy." Rapp joined in for the curse on Diddy's name, and the crowd cheered. Kesha shared a post on Instagram featuring behind-the-scenes photos from Coachella and a video of her searing lyric change.
Fans online were thrilled with Kesha's new lyric. One fan on X shared their own video of the moment with the caption, "RENEÉ RAPP AND KESHA SENDING P DIDDY TO HELL #Reneéchella."
Kesha has spoken up about sexual assault in the past
It's unsurprising that Kesha is vocal about her negative feelings about Sean "Diddy" Combs following his sexual assault allegations. She has dealt with tragedies in her life, and in 2014, Kesha sued her music producer Lukasz Gottwald (stage name Dr. Luke) for abusive behavior, including allegedly drugging and raping her in 2005. Dr. Luke denied the allegations and subsequently sued her for defamation. Their legal battle lasted many years and also included Kesha trying to get out of her recording contract with Sony, amongst other things.
Kesha and Dr. Luke settled their back-and-forth legal battle in 2023. The statements they shared on Instagram have since been deleted. According to CNN, the statement said they "agreed to issue and post a joint statement regarding that resolution." Kesha also said, "As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved." Dr. Luke still vehemently denied the allegations. He spoke about moving forward too and added, "I wish Kesha well."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).