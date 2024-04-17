A Big Mistake Reportedly Leaves Kendall Jenner In Hot Water At Coachella

Kendall Jenner may be in some trouble thanks to something she did at Coachella. While promoting her tequila brand, 818, at the famous music festival, the model and her team hosted a pop-up event at an Indio, California venue called Club 5 Bar. A major advertising error at the event allegedly resulted in the damage of a mural, and now, Jenner and her brand could be in trouble with the bar's owners.

A massive mural painted on an outside wall of Club 5 Bar features the band AC/DC mid-performance. Since hosting the 818 pop-up event, however, one of the bar's owners claims the mural is no longer in mint condition. During the event, the 818 team covered the mural with a huge sign, making it look like there was actually an 818-branded mural on the wall. While this may have been a nice touch for the event, the AC/DC mural now features chipped-off parts which are being blamed on Jenner's brand.

On Monday, April 15, one of the bar's owners, Randy Franco, put out a press release stating that the 818 team's negligence when applying and later removing the sign caused the damage, per TMZ. Other sources, however, say Franco is to blame for the mural's current state.