A Big Mistake Reportedly Leaves Kendall Jenner In Hot Water At Coachella
Kendall Jenner may be in some trouble thanks to something she did at Coachella. While promoting her tequila brand, 818, at the famous music festival, the model and her team hosted a pop-up event at an Indio, California venue called Club 5 Bar. A major advertising error at the event allegedly resulted in the damage of a mural, and now, Jenner and her brand could be in trouble with the bar's owners.
A massive mural painted on an outside wall of Club 5 Bar features the band AC/DC mid-performance. Since hosting the 818 pop-up event, however, one of the bar's owners claims the mural is no longer in mint condition. During the event, the 818 team covered the mural with a huge sign, making it look like there was actually an 818-branded mural on the wall. While this may have been a nice touch for the event, the AC/DC mural now features chipped-off parts which are being blamed on Jenner's brand.
On Monday, April 15, one of the bar's owners, Randy Franco, put out a press release stating that the 818 team's negligence when applying and later removing the sign caused the damage, per TMZ. Other sources, however, say Franco is to blame for the mural's current state.
The bar's owners may have been aware of potential for damage
In light of Randy Franco's accusations against the 818 Tequila brand, sources have told the Daily Mail that he and his mother and fellow bar co-owner, Carmen Franco, actually signed a contract ahead of the pop-up event agreeing to allow the sign's placement, regardless of potential damage. Yet, a source told TMZ that while Randy did sign a contract allowing the use of the sign, it was with the stipulation that something would be placed between the mural and the sign in order to protect the paint. According to Franco, this never happened and the placement of the 818 sign, described by the Mail as a "decal," caused damage to the AC/DC mural as it was applied with an adhesive that pulled off bits of paint during its removal.
His mother, however, reportedly sent an email after the 818 team left the bar, saying that everything looked like it was in tip-top shape, even specifically noting that the mural was in good condition. Regardless of contract details or who is ultimately at fault for any damage that was done to the mural, photos shared with TMZ courtesy of Club 5 Bar show that the mural has, in fact, been damaged and has some places with chipped paint around the edges.
818 has always attracted controversy
Allegedly damaging a bar's mural during Coachella may be the latest bit of controversy Kendall Jenner has gotten caught up in thanks to 818 Tequila, but it is hardly the first. The brand, which Jenner launched in 2021, had the internet seeing red due to accusations of cultural appropriation and criticism that Jenner doesn't have enough understanding of tequila to be the right face for the product.
The Kardashian-Jenner family has had more than a few successful business ventures over the years, and Kendall's alcohol brand is no exception. After its first year of sales, the brand's President and COO, Mike Novy, said in a press release, "We are thrilled to see the growth of 818 Tequila and sales continue to outperform our expectations." So, it seems that myriad controversies have yet to prevail over the power of the Jenner name or what is said to be a high-quality tequila.
As for the AC/DC mural incident, it is unclear, as of now, if the owners of Club 5 Bar intend to take legal action against 818 for damaging their property. According to TMZ, as of Monday, April 15, Randy Franco had yet to get in touch with 818 about the problem.