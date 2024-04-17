Barron Trump's Prom Photo Goes Viral - Here's Why We Think It's Actually A Tall Doppelganger

In April 2024, a prom photo allegedly featuring Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, began making the internet rounds. The snapshot in question, shared by Oxbridge Academy on Facebook, showed a large group of students posing in their prom best with a sign reading "A Night in Monte Cristo" hanging in the background.

The Sun identifies a serious-looking student in the background as the young Trump, but we're convinced that this is actually just a tall doppelganger. The former first son does attend the aforementioned school, with Trump's high-profile trial potentially causing him to miss his son's graduation. However, a carousel of Instagram photos seemingly featuring the highlighted individual suggests that another student named Cameron Roxburgh was actually misidentified as Barron.

In addition to tagging Roxburgh's Instagram profile, the prom post also features the school's group photo, but zoomed-in so that only the serious-looking student, who was misidentified as Barron Trump, is visible. Given that Roxburgh is tagged in the post and even left a comment under the photos, it's more likely that he's the tall student featured in the viral prom snapshot.