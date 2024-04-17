Barron Trump's Prom Photo Goes Viral - Here's Why We Think It's Actually A Tall Doppelganger
In April 2024, a prom photo allegedly featuring Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, began making the internet rounds. The snapshot in question, shared by Oxbridge Academy on Facebook, showed a large group of students posing in their prom best with a sign reading "A Night in Monte Cristo" hanging in the background.
The Sun identifies a serious-looking student in the background as the young Trump, but we're convinced that this is actually just a tall doppelganger. The former first son does attend the aforementioned school, with Trump's high-profile trial potentially causing him to miss his son's graduation. However, a carousel of Instagram photos seemingly featuring the highlighted individual suggests that another student named Cameron Roxburgh was actually misidentified as Barron.
In addition to tagging Roxburgh's Instagram profile, the prom post also features the school's group photo, but zoomed-in so that only the serious-looking student, who was misidentified as Barron Trump, is visible. Given that Roxburgh is tagged in the post and even left a comment under the photos, it's more likely that he's the tall student featured in the viral prom snapshot.
Donald Trump Jr. makes a confusing prom photo appearance
Based on social media evidence, the student highlighted in Oxbridge Academy's prom photos is likely a Barron Trump lookalike. However, adding another layer to the mix-up is the fact that the carousel of prom photos actually features Donald Trump Jr. and his son Donald Trump III. Trump Jr. is pictured wearing a suit next to his casually dressed son and smiling alongside the prom goers, including the student identified as Cameron Roxburgh.
While this might suggest that Barron Trump is actually the tall figure featured in the festive snapshots, we believe Trump Jr. is connected to the prom night through his soon-to-be stepson, Ronan Villency. Villency is the son of Kimberly Guilfoyle, who became engaged to Trump Jr. in 2020. Though not tagged, Villency appears to be part of the group of students pictured in the carousel of prom photos and alongside the former President's oldest son.
Though Guilfoyle shares the occasional photo with her son on Instagram, not much is known about Villency. However, athletic records do connect him to Oxbridge Academy, making it likely that he is, indeed, the one pictured alongside the Barron Trump doppelganger and Donald Trump Jr.