How Donald Trump's Fraud Trial Could Ruin Barron Trump's Graduation

The much-anticipated "hush money" trial against Donald Trump finally began on April 15, 2024, and as predicted, it was drama-filled right from the start. The day ended without any jurors being impaneled; more than half of those called were excused because they felt they couldn't be impartial, and only nine jurors were given the chance to answer unique questions such as whether they support QAnon or the Proud Boys. Just selecting the final jurors could take as long as two weeks, and that's before the attorneys even have a chance to present their evidence. After that, it could take a month or more until the final verdict comes in — which could potentially throw a wrench into an important Trump family occasion.

Barron Trump is expected to graduate from Oxbridge Academy, his private high school near Mar-a-Lago, on May 17. Trump's lawyers requested the court be adjourned that day so the former president could attend his son's ceremony, but New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan didn't give a direct answer. "If everything is going according to schedule then I'm sure we'll be able to adjourn...but if we're running behind schedule we will not be able to," the judge said (via Daily Mail).

Trump interpreted Merchan's answer as a flat-out refusal, and he wasted no time slamming the decision to the press after court adjourned for the day. "It looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son who's worked very, very hard," he said.