HGTV's Erin Napier Took The High Road Putting Pregnancy Rumors To Rest

HGTV's Erin Napier has had enough of hearing false pregnancy rumors about herself. The "Home Town" star and bestselling author took to social media to set the record straight following several stories claiming that Erin was expecting her third child with her husband Ben Napier. Through a post on her Instagram Stories, Erin firmly shut down the growing speculation and confirmed that they weren't looking to expand their family just yet. "Not expecting a baby. Medically not capable, so please give that a rest?" she wrote (via People). The reality star added, "We don't need a son to be complete as a family and I just like loose clothes. let it beeeeeee, you sweet people."

Married since 2008, the Napiers are parents to two daughters: Helen, who was born in 2018, and Mae, who followed in 2021. Erin has already expressed that she finds it too personal when people ask if she and Ben are planning to have more children. "I think it's really weird and unnecessary," the HGTV star admitted to People in 2020, before Mae was born. "I have a lot of dear people close to me who aren't able to have children and want to desperately. When things like that are said, it cuts deep." As a result, Erin wants to ensure she's being sensitive, stressing, "It's a delicate conversation and people need to be more careful talking about it." Unsurprisingly, this isn't the first time that the "Home Town" co-host has had to shut down pregnancy speculation.