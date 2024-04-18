HGTV's Erin Napier Took The High Road Putting Pregnancy Rumors To Rest
HGTV's Erin Napier has had enough of hearing false pregnancy rumors about herself. The "Home Town" star and bestselling author took to social media to set the record straight following several stories claiming that Erin was expecting her third child with her husband Ben Napier. Through a post on her Instagram Stories, Erin firmly shut down the growing speculation and confirmed that they weren't looking to expand their family just yet. "Not expecting a baby. Medically not capable, so please give that a rest?" she wrote (via People). The reality star added, "We don't need a son to be complete as a family and I just like loose clothes. let it beeeeeee, you sweet people."
Married since 2008, the Napiers are parents to two daughters: Helen, who was born in 2018, and Mae, who followed in 2021. Erin has already expressed that she finds it too personal when people ask if she and Ben are planning to have more children. "I think it's really weird and unnecessary," the HGTV star admitted to People in 2020, before Mae was born. "I have a lot of dear people close to me who aren't able to have children and want to desperately. When things like that are said, it cuts deep." As a result, Erin wants to ensure she's being sensitive, stressing, "It's a delicate conversation and people need to be more careful talking about it." Unsurprisingly, this isn't the first time that the "Home Town" co-host has had to shut down pregnancy speculation.
The Home Town star has repeatedly shut down pregnancy rumors
Sadly, Erin Napier is no stranger to publicly setting the record straight when it comes to speculation about her family. In 2023, the beloved co-host of HGTV's hit design series "Home Town" pushed back on pregnancy rumors after a fan inquired on Instagram whether she was expecting again. Erin responded, "Nope, and it's rude to ask this of any woman." The previous year, she was once again forced to shut down reports that she was pregnant after fans thought the HGTV star was dropping a big hint when she skipped out on a coffee tasting during a "Home Town" episode with her husband, Ben Napier.
In a message on her Instagram Story, Erin clarified that she simply doesn't drink coffee. "I am not expecting," she confirmed (via Heavy), adding, "Y'all don't have to google thinking we are dropping cryptic hints. There are no hints. Our family is complete." Once again, the "Home Town" star reminded fans: "It is weird and a bit rude to constantly speculate if a woman is pregnant."
In light of a serious medical issue that makes it harder to conceive, Erin informed People in 2020 that she and her husband were willing to look into adoption to expand their family, if necessary. Likewise, she also acknowledged, "If we couldn't adopt for some reason, having each other would be enough." For now, though, it appears the Napiers are perfectly content with their life as is.