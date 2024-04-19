Taylor Swift Is A Football Expert, According To Patrick Mahomes

Taylor Swift's love of football has grown far past that of a casual fan. We witnessed Swift's passion for the sport developing as she attended more and more Kansas City Chiefs games to support her beau, Travis Kelce. With every match, the "Lover" singer's enthusiasm grew stronger as she wholeheartedly cheered along with the crowd. While Swift is generally known to keep her cool, she wasn't afraid to rage and swear as Kelce was tackled either. But, despite all the highs and lows, the Grammy winner wouldn't have it any other way.

In her 2023 TIME Person Of The Year interview, the "Lover" hitmaker admitted that she wished she'd found football earlier in life because she had such a blast at every game. Her growing passion has not only intrigued fans but also Chiefs co-captain, Patrick Mahomes. Speaking to TIME himself, the quarterback offered some insight into how the "Cruel Summer" singer discussed the beloved sport behind closed doors. "Even when she's talking about football when she's learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together," he gushed.

Mahomes continued, "It's almost like she's trying to become a coach. [She asks] 'Why can't you try this, this, and this?' She's asking the right questions." The NFL star was also chuffed that Swift's stardom had contributed to an exponential rise in the Chiefs' popularity. While some football fans were unhappy about her distracting presence at games, Mahomes felt that Swift's NFL coverage had helped make football more approachable to a primarily untouched audience.