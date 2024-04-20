What We Know About Lady Gaga's Relationship With Michael Polansky
Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, were initially linked after ringing in 2020 together. Following her "Jazz & Piano" New Year's Eve show at Park Theater in Las Vegas, the pair were spotted making out at Brian Newman's "After Dark" show. Their romance arrived months after she ended her engagement with talent manager Christian Carino in February 2019.
The couple went public with their relationship on February 3, 2020, during the star-studded Super Bowl Weekend. After attending the big game together, Gaga shared a cozy photo sitting on Polansky's lap, with a scenic ocean view as their backdrop. Though she did not come out and claim the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy founder as her boyfriend, she let her supporters know they'd enjoyed some leisure time in Florida, where the 2020 Super Bowl took place. "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best," Gaga captioned the flick. Since then, the artist, who has amassed a stunning net worth thanks largely to her music, has apparently been going strong with her Harvard graduate boyfriend, even getting through the pandemic together.
The pair quarantined together during COVID-19
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky may have grown closer during their joint quarantine while the country was on lockdown orders due to the coronavirus. The "Telephone" superstar shared a March 2020 selfie with Polansky on Instagram, detailing their time at her home in Malibu, California. According to the 13-time Grammy Award winner, she and her beau played video and card games and, most importantly, practiced self-care.
A source close to the couple also provided insight into their routine, telling People they often ordered takeout during their isolation. While indoors, Polansky also assisted Gaga in organizing her "One World: Together at Home" concert. The virtual show, in collaboration with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, raised $35 million for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which distributed the funds to charities providing food and other resources during the pandemic. Additionally, he was helping to develop an app for her mental health awareness organization, the Born This Way Foundation.
Gaga is in no rush to get engaged again
Lady Gaga has been open about her feelings toward Michael Polansky, referring to him as "the love of my life" during an April 2020 interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe. Still, that does not mean she is hurrying down the aisle. One insider confirmed to People that the pair "don't seem rushed about getting engaged," adding, "They almost act like a married couple already." The entertainer may be smitten with Polansky, but Gaga's past engagements could be her reason for taking things a bit slower.
Gaga was previously slated to marry actor Taylor Kinney, who popped the question in February 2015. However, their courtship ended in 2016. In October 2018, it was confirmed that she was engaged to talent agent Christian Carino before calling it quits in February 2019. Despite her complex dating history, it appears Gaga and Polansky are happy with one another, despite a March 2023 breakup rumor, which allegedly stemmed from the two not settling on marriage and having kids. Thankfully, this reported split doesn't seem to have lasted long. In January 2024, a few days after their fourth anniversary, the couple was photographed taking a stroll in Malibu, a sign that they have been able to overcome their differences.