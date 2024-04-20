What We Know About Lady Gaga's Relationship With Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, were initially linked after ringing in 2020 together. Following her "Jazz & Piano" New Year's Eve show at Park Theater in Las Vegas, the pair were spotted making out at Brian Newman's "After Dark" show. Their romance arrived months after she ended her engagement with talent manager Christian Carino in February 2019.

The couple went public with their relationship on February 3, 2020, during the star-studded Super Bowl Weekend. After attending the big game together, Gaga shared a cozy photo sitting on Polansky's lap, with a scenic ocean view as their backdrop. Though she did not come out and claim the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy founder as her boyfriend, she let her supporters know they'd enjoyed some leisure time in Florida, where the 2020 Super Bowl took place. "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best," Gaga captioned the flick. Since then, the artist, who has amassed a stunning net worth thanks largely to her music, has apparently been going strong with her Harvard graduate boyfriend, even getting through the pandemic together.