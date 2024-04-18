Tom Cruise Makes It Clear Where His Priorities Lie Ahead Of Suri's 18th Birthday
Of all celebrity divorces, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' divorce may be one of the most notorious. The duo split in 2012 and share one daughter, Suri Cruise. Days before Suri's 18th birthday, she looked more grown up than ever (and the spitting image of her mother, as usual). Her birthday is April 18, 2024, but it seems there won't be a family reunion for the special occasion.
A photo of Tom snapped by Backgrid and posted on April 16 showed that the actor was across the pond. The caption of the photograph said he was in London in the days prior to Suri's birthday and continued, "Reports suggest Tom is staying in London this week, as his relationship with daughter Suri and ex-wife Katie Holmes becomes increasingly distant, with them living separate lives in New York City."
Tom was reportedly in the U.K. to film the eighth installment of the "Mission Impossible" franchise. He and Suri don't seem to have much of a relationship and reportedly have been estranged for about 11 years.
Holmes was reportedly worried about losing child support payments
In the time leading up to Suri Cruise's 18th birthday, rumors flew about drama surrounding Tom Cruise's child support payments. Now that she's a young adult, Tom doesn't have to pay $400,000 annually anymore. Per the official divorce agreement, he was also paying for all of Suri's medical costs, education, and extracurricular activities, and he may also be required to pay her college tuition.
There was speculation that Katie Holmes was on the job hunt for a new acting gig now that Suri would be 18 and Tom wouldn't be paying child support anymore. However, Holmes' attorney spoke with RadarOnline and dismissed those rumors. Jonathan W. Wolfe told the outlet, "The story is riddled with falsehoods. One would hope there would be more newsworthy items to cover, and publications would avoid reporting as 'facts' claims from anonymous sources peddling such obvious misrepresentations."
It's great to hear that Holmes and Suri are secure even without Tom's monetary contribution. Whether a father-daughter bond will be forged between him and Suri as she gets older is anybody's guess, but based on his absence on her birthday, it's unlikely.