Tom Cruise Makes It Clear Where His Priorities Lie Ahead Of Suri's 18th Birthday

Of all celebrity divorces, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' divorce may be one of the most notorious. The duo split in 2012 and share one daughter, Suri Cruise. Days before Suri's 18th birthday, she looked more grown up than ever (and the spitting image of her mother, as usual). Her birthday is April 18, 2024, but it seems there won't be a family reunion for the special occasion.

A photo of Tom snapped by Backgrid and posted on April 16 showed that the actor was across the pond. The caption of the photograph said he was in London in the days prior to Suri's birthday and continued, "Reports suggest Tom is staying in London this week, as his relationship with daughter Suri and ex-wife Katie Holmes becomes increasingly distant, with them living separate lives in New York City."

Tom was reportedly in the U.K. to film the eighth installment of the "Mission Impossible" franchise. He and Suri don't seem to have much of a relationship and reportedly have been estranged for about 11 years.