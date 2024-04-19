Donald Trump Wanted To Make Ex Marla Maples His First Lady Before Melania

Donald Trump's presidency could have looked very different if it weren't for his second ex-wife, Marla Maples. Trump and Maples were married from 1993 until 1999 following his split from first wife, Ivana Trump, and it turns out Trump was actually once pretty keen to have Maples stand by his side as First Lady of the United States.

Though Trump became president in 2017 while married to his third wife, Melania Trump, Maples revealed that Trump was very much considering running for president back in the 1990s — which would have made her first lady. Maples made that revelation during a 2018 interview with "Today," suggesting she encouraged her then-husband not to take on a presidential run because of how it would have affected his family, especially his young children. "I knew it would be difficult on the kids, it takes a big toll on kids, and Donny, Ivanka, and Eric were much younger then," Maples explained. Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump are the former president's children with Ivana (and they have a close relationship to this day), while he and Maples welcomed their daughter Tiffany Trump (who they named after the jewelry brand), in 1993.

But that's not the first time Maples has hinted she maybe wasn't the biggest fan of Trump becoming president. She also reportedly spoke about his hopes to run for president in the late '90s without much enthusiasm.