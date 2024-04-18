Suri Cruise's 18th Birthday Accessories Melt Our Hearts In Touching New Photo

In the photo of Suri Cruise on her birthday, the freshly minted 18-year-old is a carbon copy of her mom, Katie Holmes. While walking down the street with her friend, she looked low-key and casual, wearing jeans with an oversized denim jacket and some celebratory pops of pink. She and her friend both appeared to be carrying birthday gifts in hand as they smiled for the camera. Suri showed off just how caring she is, sharing her slightly-too-small pink umbrella with her pal.

Suri has certainly had a stunning transformation since the public first saw photos of her as a baby. Yet, as she grew up in the interim, she has been mostly kept out of the public eye. That was, of course, no accident. In a 2023 interview with Glamour, Holmes said: "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her. I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."

It's clear that keeping Suri out of the media has helped to form her into a down-to-earth, kind adult. And, based on this photo, Holmes has more reason to be proud of her daughter than ever. Happy birthday, Suri!