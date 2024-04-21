10 Facts About The Little Couple's Kids

Since making their television debut on "The Little Couple" in 2009, Bill Klein and Jen Arnold have absolutely stolen the hearts of viewers around the world. Yet, just as fans thought the show couldn't get any cuter, the couple proved each one of them wrong, as Bill and Jen adopted two adorable children in 2013. "We always thought we wanted two kids in general," Jen told The Wrap. "It wasn't that we intended to, or tried to, adopt two children at one time. It's just how the stars aligned, really."

Will Klein was born in China in 2010, and his younger sister, Zoey Klein, was born in India in 2011. The kids, who both have dwarfism, were still toddlers when they became a part of Jen and Bill's family. The show would document Will and Zoey's journeys for the next six years of its run, showcasing some of their interests and struggles as they adjusted to a new home. However, just like many children who share their lives with the camera, not every detail about the duo was made public, and Will and Zoey have only continued to grow and change since their days on TLC. From the time of their adoption to now, here are 10 interesting facts you may not have known about Bill and Jen's children.