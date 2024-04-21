10 Facts About The Little Couple's Kids
Since making their television debut on "The Little Couple" in 2009, Bill Klein and Jen Arnold have absolutely stolen the hearts of viewers around the world. Yet, just as fans thought the show couldn't get any cuter, the couple proved each one of them wrong, as Bill and Jen adopted two adorable children in 2013. "We always thought we wanted two kids in general," Jen told The Wrap. "It wasn't that we intended to, or tried to, adopt two children at one time. It's just how the stars aligned, really."
Will Klein was born in China in 2010, and his younger sister, Zoey Klein, was born in India in 2011. The kids, who both have dwarfism, were still toddlers when they became a part of Jen and Bill's family. The show would document Will and Zoey's journeys for the next six years of its run, showcasing some of their interests and struggles as they adjusted to a new home. However, just like many children who share their lives with the camera, not every detail about the duo was made public, and Will and Zoey have only continued to grow and change since their days on TLC. From the time of their adoption to now, here are 10 interesting facts you may not have known about Bill and Jen's children.
They both undergo regular sleep studies
While "The Little Couple" stars Bill Klein and Jen Arnold have always been open about the challenges faced by their children in terms of their skeletal dysplasia, there are certain health risks that come with the specific type shared by Will and Zoey Klein. "Both of my kids do have some of the common complications of having achondroplasia," Jen told Katie Couric. "For them right now their biggest challenge has been, sort of, related to the head and neck, [as well as] the obstructive sleep apnea and surgeries related to that."
In an Instagram post shared by Jen on December 2, 2021, the mother of two revealed that both her children undergo regular sleep studies. Paired with a video of Zoey, fans were not only given an inside look at the process itself, but provided with a run down of exactly why such procedures are so important. "Kids with#achondroplasia are at higher risk (50% or more) of Obstructive sleep apnea (#OSA) which is a breathing disorder characterized by narrowing of the upper airway that impairs normal ventilation during sleep," she wrote. "The consequences of undiagnosed or untreated OSA can be severe, including hypertension, increased risk of cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorders, stroke, and traffic and workplace accidents in adults." In addition to these periodic diagnostic tests, Will Klein also utilizes a CPAP machine at night to help regulate his breathing.
Will Klein doesn't like walking on textured surfaces
It is no secret that Will Klein absolutely loves spending time in the water, as some of his very first swim lessons were documented on episodes of "The Little Couple." It was during these clips that viewers could see just how excited the young boy was to show off his underwater skills, so much so that his mother and swim teacher would have to stop him from jumping in without them. However, Will's love for swimming does not stretch far beyond the likes of the pool, and this is mainly due to the terrain he would have to cross in order to reach other bodies of water.
In an interview with Glamour that was conducted shortly after Bill Klein and Jen Arnold adopted their adorable son, Bill revealed that Will does not like walking on textured surfaces. "He doesn't like grass, he doesn't like sand," the father of two stated, which is why taking a dip in the ocean is definitely not on Will's list of things to do. "He tolerates it after a short period of time, but if you were to give him a path that's a mile long and paved versus walking on 50 feet of grass, he'd walk a mile," Bill added. "It's very strange!"
Zoey Klein studies Bollywood dance
From a very young age, "The Little Couple" star Zoey Klein has shown interest in her Indian culture, particularly when it comes to the fast and vibrant style of dance known as Bollywood. Since Bill Klein and Jen Arnold have made it their mission to help their children stay in touch with their heritage, it wasn't long before Zoey was taking Bollywood dance lessons of her own. Since then, the spunky girl has participated in a number of recitals and competitions, showcasing her moves with not only a passion, but an undeniable confidence. She even had the chance to flaunt her footwork in none other than Mumbai, as Jen documented the fun moment from their family trip in 2019. "We might be missing the music but she's not missing the moves," Jen wrote in an Instagram post.
The family's move to Boston in 2021 did not stop Zoey from partaking in one of her favorite hobbies, and she began practicing Bollywood dance once more with a brand new dance team. In October of 2023, the team put on a special performance to celebrate Diwali, which Jen was kind enough to share with her followers on Instagram. "So proud of my girl & her entire dance team! Happy Diwali," Jen gushed. "Great to become a part of the South Indian community in Boston." The video captured a confident Zoey, hitting all marks with grace and ease, and received high praise from fans and Instagram followers alike.
They enjoyed seeing themselves on TV while filming The Little Couple
"The Little Couple" stars Bill Klein and Jen Arnold had filmed over 100 episodes of their TLC show before expanding their family, something that took some getting used to for the beloved duo. Yet, to their surprise, both Will and Zoey Klein quickly adjusted to their lifestyles as the newest stars of the popular show, and found it quite entertaining to see both themselves, and their parents on TV. "It's pretty funny actually," Jen told OK! magazine. "Will and Zoey say 'momma, baba!' And then Will will point out, 'oh, there's Zoey!' And Zoey will say, 'Will!'" Though both children were cool in the presence of the cameras, Will in particular seemed to really admire them, something that his father reflected on in an interview with Hollywood Soapbox. "He has been that way since his time in China. The foster care facility had taken pictures of all of the kids, but Will seemed to be the most photogenic — though that could just be the proud parents talking."
While "The Little Couple" has been off the air since 2019, that hasn't stopped Zoey from hoping for another season in the future. In an Instagram video from August 10, 2022, this excitement can surely been seen and heard, as Zoey stops her mom from speaking about their new home to address the matter at hand. "We'll go back on 'The Little Couple,' and don't believe mommy. Cause if I'm a grown up, I promise I'll be back," Zoey exclaimed.
Zoey Klein loves horseback riding
In addition to her love for Bollywood dance, "The Little Couple" alum Zoey Klein has developed an enthusiasm for horseback riding, which was no surprise to her parents considering their daughter's love for animals. "My girl has found new friends & a new hobby she is loving," Jen Arnold wrote in an Instagram post on May 25, 2021. "I love seeing her passion for horses blossom."
Since beginning her horseback riding journey, Zoey has mastered a number of skills, including how to balance atop a horse as well as apply the saddle beforehand. She has even successfully learned how to ride a horse on her own without any guidance from a handler, although there is always one close by to assist if ever need be. With so much time spent practicing her craft, Zoey formed a bond with a pony named Shamus, as she not only learned how to ride with him, but was given the chance to care for him. Unfortunately, after 12 years of teaching children to ride, Shamus would retire in 2023, which was quite upsetting for the young girl who had become so close with her pony pal. In an Instagram video posted on June 21, 2023, Jen showcased some of Zoey and Shamus' best moments together. "Today was Zoey's last ride with her pal Shamus," Jen captioned the post. "Happy for Shamus to be retiring but we will miss him so."
Will Klein is a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs
While Will Klein has always been a fan of many sports, including swimming, diving, and lacrosse, perhaps his favorite game to both play and watch is one which involves a touchdown. "My son Will is into football much to the chagrin of his pediatric trained mother," Bill Klein said with a smile on an episode of "First Class Fatherhood." In fact, the teenager has even served as the team manager for his school's football team in Massachusetts, a position which raised his passion for the sport to a whole new level.
With that being said, Super Bowl LVIII proved to be a real treat for Will, as the former "The Little Couple" star is a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. "Will was super excited to see his team win," Jen Arnold wrote on Instagram, a caption which accompanied a video of her son jumping up and down. This was actually not the first post made by Jen that captured Will's excitement for the Chiefs, as Will attended his very first NFL game only a couple months prior. In an Instagram post made on December 17, 2023, Will can be seen completely decked out in Kansas City Chiefs gear. From his hat to his jersey to his huge necklace featuring the number and name of Kansas City Chiefs star player Patrick Mahomes, it was clear Will was more than ready to cheer on his beloved team.
They excelled in academics following the pandemic
Bill Klein and Jen Arnold have always done their best when it comes to balancing work and play, though both members of the popular duo hold jobs that require plenty of their attention. Moving from Florida to Boston in 2022, this balance has been especially tricky for Bill, as he continues to run his pet boutique business in Houston. However, prior to relocating, Bill dove head first into an even greater challenge, and expanded his repertoire by taking on the role of "teacher" during the 2020 pandemic. "I actually don't know how he did it," Jen revealed in an interview with In Touch, especially considering he had to teach two different children in two different grades! "He's up all night doing his work for his business. And then he's teaching school in the daytime, but he did an amazing job," Jen explained.
In the same interview, Jen went on to explain that her husband was really focused on the kids and their school work, and the one-on-one time was super beneficial for both Will and Zoey Klein. In fact, Jen noted that her children actually excelled beyond the level that they were at before their father stepped in, something that she surely gives him major credit for. "If anything, I feel like they [the kids] moved ahead of where they were at, or should be. So he did great, I have to give him good credit for that," Jen gushed.
They took part in a Q&A with an expert on vaccine research
Though "The Little Couple" star Dr. Jen Arnold is the mother of both Will and Zoey Klein, she is also a board certified neonatologist. In addition to her professional website, the accomplished doctor runs her very own YouTube channel as well, where she made many videos in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic when it was at its peak. Of those videos was one featuring her children, Will and Zoey, where they were given the chance to speak with one of Jen's former colleagues, Dr. Peter Hotez. With Hotez being an expert on vaccine research, Will and Zoey were given the opportunity to ask him questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and children.
Both Will and Zoey Klein were super engaged throughout the entire interview, asking important and curious questions such as "Can the vaccine make you sick" and "Will there be any animal vaccines?" Though they had much to ask, the children were also sure to voice their prior knowledge on the topic, with Zoey in particular sharing how important it is to be safe and take precautions regardless of your vaccination status. "I think you're gonna become a pretty good public health physician just like you mom," Dr. Hotez said to the young girl. "You'll have to pick out your medical school pretty soon though."
Will Klein faced some backlash on social media
Like most teenagers, Will Klein has his very own Instagram and TikTok accounts, where he posts dance videos, as well as pictures and snippets from his personal life. However, a video posted to his TikTok in 2023 received some negative feedback to say the least, as the clip featured the youngster dancing to a song which features explicit language. The video has since been deleted from his account.
In response to the backlash, "The Little Couple" matriarch Jen Arnold posted an apology video on her Instagram account, where she addressed the situation in its entirety. "We discussed [it] with him, [he] agreed to make better decisions because his social media is viewed more and that means he has a greater responsibility if he would like to use it," Jen captioned the post. The mom of two had originally viewed the video herself with the sound off, and it wasn't until she looked at the comments that she realized he made a mistake. Jen went on to explain that both and her husband were hesitant to let their son have his own social media, but allowed him to do so because he expressed that he was ready to carry such a responsibility. "I hope you all will give Will some grace on this as he is like so many kids out there, new to social media and still learning," she wrote.
They have an idea of what they want to be when they're older
With so many interests and talents alike, it's hard for "The Little Couple" stars Will and Zoey Klein to know exactly what they want to be when they grow up. However, the pair has most definitely expressed some ideas that they have when it comes to their future professions, proving that both Will and Zoey are not afraid to dream big. In an interview with In Touch, Jen Arnold revealed some of her children's possible career choices, most of which are attainable for the charismatic duo. "She [Zoey] is definitely my animal lover and obsessed with animals," Jen told In Touch. "I have a feeling it's gonna be something in the animal world." Will, on the other hand, is a little more all over the place with his list of options, expressing his interest in becoming a football player, or the first little person to visit space.
Jen went on to tell the outlet that as much as she wants to encourage her kids' dreams, she's had to explain to Will that becoming a professional football player is not plausible. Yet, she continues to stress her level of support for her children each day, reminding them that she believes in them and will always back up their choices. "I tell him [Will] he can do whatever he wants outside of playing football," Jen went on to explain. "He just asked me about coaching the other day and I said, 'Absolutely. You can coach.'"