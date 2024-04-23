Meet Charles And Karen Spencer's Daughter Lady Charlotte

If Princess Diana were alive today, she would have a large family to dote on. Between Prince William and Princess Catherine's three children and Prince Harry's brood based in the United States, she would likely be pretty busy on the grandchildren front. On top of that, she would also have many nieces and nephews to spoil — one of whom carries her name.

Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer is the youngest daughter of Diana's only brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, and Karen Spencer, Countess Spencer. Born on July 30, 2012, Charlotte Diana is not to be confused with her younger cousin, Princess Charlotte, whose full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. While it may be unusual to share a name or two with one's second cousin, Lady Charlotte does not seem to mind. Shortly after the princess' name was announced, Charles Spencer tweeted, "Perfect names. My 2-year-old Charlotte Diana will be thrilled at cousinly name-sharing."

Of course, there is far more to Charlotte Spencer than the question of what's in a name. As a young aristocrat in an important British family, she has been faced with the task of constant learning. From soaking up the history at her family home to caring for farm animals, Charlotte has been busy becoming her best self.