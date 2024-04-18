The Stunning Transformation Of Ella Purnell

Ella Purnell might not be a name you recognize immediately, but she's certainly someone you've seen. Purnell starred in Prime Video's post-apocalyptic "Fallout" in 2024 as Lucy, the naive Vault Dweller who ventures into the big, bad wasteland to find her kidnapped father. The show went straight to number one upon its release. Not too shabby.

While "Fallout" may a big win for Purnell, it's far from her first. The London born and bred actor got her start as a child actor, appearing in a number of major films as the younger versions of A-list actors, before landing a string of successful projects in adulthood. As of 2024, Purnell may only be 27, but she's already had quite the career — and if the popularity of "Fallout" and her other endeavors are anything to go by, this is only the beginning.

Let's find out a little more about Purnell's journey from child actor in London to one of Hollywood's up-and-coming stars.