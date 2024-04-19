Taylor Swift's Top 5 Most Tragic Lyrics Ever

Taylor Alison Swift may have dozens of mainstream pop hits, but her heartbreaking songs and tragic lyrics keep fans returning for more.

Since the late 2000s, the music icon has cultivated an epic storybook career that has captivated music listeners of all ages and backgrounds. From her humble country music beginnings with "Fearless" to her unapologetic bad girl era with "Reputation" (crossing our fingers for the TV release soon), Swift has conquered various genres and the world with her epic artistry. When accepting iHeart Radio's 2023 Innovator Award, the honorary doctorate holder opened up about the secret sauce to her never-ending success. "What I did do was try to make the right decision for me at the time, whether or not it had ever been successfully done before," she exclaimed to the audience. "People want an example of something working before. But I think the coolest ideas ... are the new ones, the ones that set a new precedent."

In February 2024, Swift ushered in her new music era when she announced her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Since that fateful day, Swift has teased "The Tortured Poets Department" era as her most emotional and devastating yet. In light of her new album, we've rounded up some of her most tragic lyrics to prepare for the department review.