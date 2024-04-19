Taylor Swift's Top 5 Most Tragic Lyrics Ever
Taylor Alison Swift may have dozens of mainstream pop hits, but her heartbreaking songs and tragic lyrics keep fans returning for more.
Since the late 2000s, the music icon has cultivated an epic storybook career that has captivated music listeners of all ages and backgrounds. From her humble country music beginnings with "Fearless" to her unapologetic bad girl era with "Reputation" (crossing our fingers for the TV release soon), Swift has conquered various genres and the world with her epic artistry. When accepting iHeart Radio's 2023 Innovator Award, the honorary doctorate holder opened up about the secret sauce to her never-ending success. "What I did do was try to make the right decision for me at the time, whether or not it had ever been successfully done before," she exclaimed to the audience. "People want an example of something working before. But I think the coolest ideas ... are the new ones, the ones that set a new precedent."
In February 2024, Swift ushered in her new music era when she announced her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Since that fateful day, Swift has teased "The Tortured Poets Department" era as her most emotional and devastating yet. In light of her new album, we've rounded up some of her most tragic lyrics to prepare for the department review.
This lyric from All Too Well must gone down in the history books
One of Taylor Swift's most iconic songs is arguably "All Too Well (10-minute version)" from the "Red (Taylor's Version)" album. Throughout the acoustic guitar-led track, the "Midnights" singer tugs at the heartstrings as she recalls a soul-crushing breakup. While the entire song delivers an array of devasting lines, the last half of the third verse is one of Swift's most tragic pieces of songwriting. After singing about meeting her lover's mother and taking part in long romantic drives, Swift talks about the negative aspects of their relationship, like his unwillingness to commit and affirm his feelings. "I was thinkin' on the drive down, 'Any time now he's gonna say it's love,'" she sings, per Genius. "'You never called it what it was / 'Til we were dead and gone and buried."
Despite reconciling, Swift sings about their spark never returning, which opens a deeper wound after he leaves her again. "Check the pulse and come back swearin' it's the same. After three months in the grave," she croons. "And then you wondered where it went to as I reached for you / But all I felt was shame, and you held my lifeless frame." While Swift has never confirmed who "All Too Well" is about, the song reportedly took aim at her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. The pair were initially linked in October 2010, with their romance lasting until December 2010.
Taylor Swift shines a light on her mother's cancer journey with Soon You'll Get Better
In 2019, Taylor Swift released her seventh studio album "Lover." The era was full of iconic moments, ranging from her celebrity-heavy music video for "You Need To Calm Down" to her high-energy love song "Cruel Summer," which has seen a recent reassurance on social media. In addition to the hit singles, the record included some of Swift's most vulnerable pieces of work, like her track "Soon You'll Get Better." Featuring The Chicks and backed by a melancholy acoustic guitar production, Swift sings about her mother's second cancer diagnosis. "The buttons of my coat were tangled in my hair / In doctor's office lighting / I didn't tell you I was scared / That was the first time we were there," she sings.
But as we get to the bridge of the record, Swift delivers one of her most tragic pieces of lyricism that perfectly describes the feeling of having a loved one dealing with a serious illness. "And I hate to make this all about me / But who am I supposed to talk to? / What am I supposed to do / If there's no you?" she sings. When speaking about "Soon You'll Get Better" on YouTube Live, Swift revealed that it was very hard to write. "It's something I'm so proud of. I can't sing it. It's hard to emotionally deal with that song," she exclaimed, per Elle.
Fifteen encapsulates adolescent and teenage heartbreak to a T
In 2008, Taylor Swift shot to international superstardom with the release of her second album "Fearless." The album spawned countless hits, including "Love Story," "You Belong With Me," and "Fearless." However, one of the biggest and heartwrenching tracks on the album has got to be "Fifteen." Throughout the immersive song, Swift tells the relatable story of entering high school alongside her best friend, Abigail Anderson. "You take a deep breath / and you walk through the doors / It's the morning of your very first day / You say hi to your friends you ain't seen in awhile / try and stay out of everybody's way," she sings, per Genius. In addition to first-day jitters, Swift explores the bittersweet experience of a first love. While the song's lyrics predominately feature Swift delivering some heartwarming advice, it also features tragic details about her best friend's first relationship. "Back then I swore I was gonna marry him someday / But I realized some bigger dreams of mine / And Abigail gave everything she had / To a boy who changed his mind," she sings.
When speaking about "Fifteen" to CMT Radio in 2008, Swift revealed that she cried while recording the autobiographical song. "That's a song about my best friend," she explained. "I'm not likely to cry over something I've gone through... but the things that make me cry are when the people I love have gone through pain, and I've seen it."
Swift's track Tolerate It shines a light on losing yourself in a relationship
In 2020, Taylor Swift fans were blessed and highly favored after the beloved artist dropped not one but two albums, "Folklore" and "Evermore." Unlike her previous releases, the critically acclaimed records showcased the "Cardigan" singer taking a different route with her songwriting process. Instead of using her real-life experiences, Swift created songs based on fictional characters and situations. "My world felt opened up creatively. There was a point that I got to as a writer who only wrote very diaristic songs that I felt it was unsustainable for my future moving forward," she told Zane Lowe in 2020.
While the two albums have a storybook feel to them, they still include heartwrenching tracks filled with tragic lyrics. A perfect example of this is "Tolerate It" from "Evermore." At the start of the song, the "Red" artist sings from the perspective of Daphne Du Maurier's character Rebecca, who's admiring her partner. "I sit and watch you readin' with your head low / I wake and watch you breathin' with your eyes closed," she sings. "I sit and watch you / I notice everything you do or you don't do." However, as the song reaches the chorus, she tragically reveals that her love is not reciprocated, only tolerated. "If it's all in my head, tell me now / Tell me I've got it wrong somehow / I know my love should be celebrated / But you tolerate it," she sings.
Would've, Could've, Should've holds a mirror to Swift's haunting regrets
The last set of tragic lyrics to make our list comes from Taylor Swift's Grammy-winning record "Midnights." Released in October 2022, the beloved talent described the album as a batch of stories based on 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout her life. "This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams," she shared, per Complex. While "Midnights" includes songs that explore lighthearted subject matter, it also features some genuinely heartbreaking tracks, like "Would've, Could've, Should've."
On the immersive alt-pop record, Swift takes a somber look at her romantic past, specifically her troublesome relationship with an older partner. The song is filled with devasting lyrics about her wish to turn back time. However, the most tragic piece of lyricism in "Would've, Could've, Should've" comes during the third verse, where Swift asks for the return of her innocence. "If clarity's in death, then why won't this die? / Years of tearing down our banners, you and I," the beloved talent croons. "Living for the thrill of hitting you where it hurts / Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first." While the verse is short, its haunting lyrics drive home the song's painful message.