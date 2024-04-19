The Real Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Loml

Taylor Swift seems to be addressing her split with Joe Alwyn in "loml," one of the tracks from her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which dropped on April 19. Since the country singer-turned-superstar announced the musical project in February, many have speculated the upcoming record would contain references to her six-year relationship with Alwyn and her short-lived romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. And it did. For starters, the album title appears to be a sly reference to Alwyn's WhatsApp group chat with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott named "The Tortured Man Club." That's way too spot-on to be just a coincidence, right Swifties?

Co-written with Aaron Dessner, "loml" — short for "loss of my life" — is the poignant 12th track out of 16 on Swift's album, weaving through themes of love, loss, longing, and betrayal. With lyrics like "You low-down boy, you stand-up guy / Holy ghost, you told me I'm the love of your life" and "What we thought was for all time was momentary," we think the track sheds light on her romantic past with Alwyn and what really led to their split. Perhaps the highlight of the song was the bridge, where Swift sings about feeling betrayed by the person she loved and wishing she could forget about him. "You s**t-talked me under the table / Talking rings and talking cradles / I wish I could unrecall / How we almost had it all." Ouch!